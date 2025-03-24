Monday, March 24, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UK visa fees for visitors, students, workers to rise by up to 28% in April

UK visa fees for visitors, students, workers to rise by up to 28% in April

The UK government on March 19, 2025 announced higher visa fees across all categories

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Come April, and travelling or studying in the United Kingdom will become costlier for Indians. The UK government on March 19, 2025 announced higher visa fees across all categories, including student and visitor visas, as well as electronic travel authorisations. The changes will take effect from April 9, 2025.
 
Visitor and ETA fees see steep rise
 
Indians require a visitor visa to enter the UK. That fee is going up by ten per cent — from $149 to $164. For travellers from visa-exempt countries, the cost of the electronic travel authorisation (ETA) will rise from $12 to $20 — an increase of 60 per cent.
 
 
The new ETA pricing will come into effect earlier, starting April 2, 2025.
 
An ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation) is a pre-arrival requirement for visa-exempt nationals. It's not a visa but works in a similar way, allowing UK authorities to carry out security checks before a traveller arrives.

Visit visas:
Short-term (up to 6 months): Currently £115; increasing to £127—a rise of £12.
Long-term (up to 2 years): Currently £432; increasing to £475—a rise of £43.
Long-term (up to 5 years): Currently £771; increasing to £848—a rise of £77.
Long-term (up to 10 years): Currently £963; increasing to £1,059—a rise of £96.
 
Student visas and educational travel affected
 
Fees for student visas will also increase. The main applicants and their dependants will now have to pay £524 ($677), up from £490 ($633). This also applies to child students.
 
Short-term study visas for those enrolled in English language courses longer than six months but under 11 months are increasing from $258 to $276 — a rise of $18.
 
Emma English, Executive Director of the British Educational Travel Association (BETA), raised concerns about the hikes.
 
“The government’s post-Brexit policy of requiring international school groups to use passports instead of ID cards has already resulted in a decline in group visits. Increasing the cost of the ETA adds another barrier, exacerbating the sector’s challenges. Youth travellers are valuable for their economic contribution and for fostering long-term international connections and cultural understanding,” said Emma English, Executive Director of the British Educational Travel Association in a statement.
 
Study visas:
Student (main applicant and dependants): Currently £490; increasing to £524—a rise of £34.
Child student: Currently £490; increasing to £524—a rise of £34.
Short-term student (studying English language for more than 6 months but not more than 11 months): Currently £200; increasing to £214—a rise of £14.
 
Work visa increases vary by category
 
The UK’s Home Office data shows that Health and Care Worker visas will see the sharpest jump — up 28.2 per cent. The fee will increase from $367 to $470.
 
Skilled Worker – Shortage Occupation visas are also seeing a substantial rise of 26.3 per cent, reaching £470.
 
Other increases include:
 
Temporary Work visas: Up 3.9 per cent, now $38 more than before  
Innovator Founder (main applicant and dependants): Currently £1,191; increasing to £1,274—a rise of £83.
Start-up (main applicant and dependants): Currently £435; increasing to £465—a rise of £30.
Minister of Religion visa: Up 5.6 per cent  
 
Settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain):
Main applicants and dependants: Currently £2,885; increasing to £3,029—a rise of £144.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

