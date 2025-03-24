Monday, March 24, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Now get Aadhaar multi-language services via AI voice to detect fraud

Now get Aadhaar multi-language services via AI voice to detect fraud

The AI solution will support voice interaction and fraud detection in 10 languages, including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, and Malayalam, with more to come

aadhar card

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant technological leap, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has joined forces with Sarvam AI, a Bengaluru-based full-stack Generative AI (GenAI) company, to enhance the user experience of Aadhaar services. This partnership will introduce AI-powered voice interactions, real-time fraud detection, and multilingual support, ensuring seamless and secure access to Aadhaar services for millions of residents.
 
Under the agreement, effective from March 18, Sarvam AI will deploy its AI solution to facilitate voice-based interactions for Aadhaar users. This will enable UIDAI to receive near real-time feedback on the Aadhaar enrollment and update process. Additionally, the AI-driven solution will help detect instances of overcharging by service providers, ensuring greater transparency and accountability.
 
 
“UIDAI is a people centric organisation. GenAI is the next technology evolution in UIDAI's journey as a technology pioneer, building on our long-standing commitment to innovation for facilitating ease of living,” said Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI.

Also Read

Aadhaar

Govt launches Aadhaar Good Governance Portal to ease application process

aadhar card

From Aadhaar to Bhashini, India's digital services grow in numbers

Hotmail Co-Founder Sabeer Bhatia

Aadhaar was a $1.3 billion 'misstep', says Hotmail Co-Founder Sabeer Bhatia

Aadhar card, Fake aadhar card

Action must against those making fake Aadhar cards: Congress candidate

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Opposition calls Assam 'banana republic' over NRC-Aadhaar linkage decision

 

Real-Time fraud detection for enhanced security

Security remains a top priority for UIDAI, and this collaboration introduces real-time fraud alerts for Aadhaar holders. The AI system will monitor authentication requests and instantly flag any suspicious activities, thereby bolstering the security of Aadhaar transactions and reducing the risk of identity fraud.
 
“We are privileged to collaborate with UIDAI. This engagement exemplifies the immense potential of AI to drive public good,” said Vivek Raghavan, co-founder of Sarvam AI.
 

Multilingual support for wider accessibility

Acknowledging India's linguistic diversity, the AI-powered system will initially support interactions in 10 languages: Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, and Malayalam. UIDAI has assured that more languages will be incorporated in the coming months, making Aadhaar services even more accessible to residents across the country.
 
UIDAI continues to prioritise user-centric technological advancements. The MoU with Sarvam AI aligns with its mission to improve accessibility, security, and ease of use for Aadhaar holders.
 
Sarvam AI has developed a custom GenAI stack hosted on-premise within UIDAI’s secure infrastructure. Ensuring full compliance with data sovereignty and security protocols, the system guarantees that no data will leave UIDAI’s protected environment.
 
The agreement is initially valid for one year, with the possibility of extension for another year. This initiative was made possible through UIDAI's volunteer policy, which encourages industry collaborations. Volunteers from Sarvam AI collaborated closely with UIDAI’s Technology Centre in Bengaluru to develop and deploy the solution. The ownership of the technology will remain with UIDAI.

More From This Section

Saving, Save Money

Mahila Samman Savings allows 40% partial withdrawal: Invest before 31 March

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

UK visa fees for visitors, students, workers to rise by up to 28% in April

Fixed deposit, Finance, Savings, Personal finance

Invest in SBI Amrit Vrishti before March 31 to earn up to 7.75 per cent

H1B visa

H-1B visa deadline today: From Amazon to Tesla, top firms hiring immigrants

real estate construction building

Housing sales drop 23% in Q1 2025, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR buck trend

Topics : Aadhar card BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon