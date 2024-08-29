Passport website unavailable for use till Sept 2: What should you do

The passport application website will be unavailable for scheduled technical maintenance from 8 pm on August 29 until 6 am on September 2, 2024. At this time, the Passport Seva portal will not be accessible to the public or to governmental authorities, including the Ministry of External Affairs and Regional Passport Offices. Appointments at passport offices on August 30 will be rescheduled.

The maintenance will affect all users of the Passport Seva portal, meaning that people will not be able to book new appointments, check application statuses, or access any other services offered through the site. Applicants will receive SMS notifications regarding the rescheduling of their appointments.

"Passport Seva Portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants," said a note on the Passport Seva portal.

Reasons for maintenance



The scheduled maintenance is aimed at enhancing the performance and reliability of the Passport Seva portal. Such updates are essential for ensuring that the system can handle the increasing volume of applications and provide a smoother user experience.

Applicants needing immediate assistance can contact Regional Passport Offices via email or phone but the response time may be slower than usual due to the ongoing maintenance.

How to apply Passport

Visit the Passport Seva website and click on the ‘Register Now’ link on the home page.

After registration, log in to the portal using your credentials.

Choose whether you are applying for a new passport or reissuing an existing one.

Complete the required details in the online application form.

After submitting the form, click on the ‘Pay and Schedule Appointment’ link to book your appointment at a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Regional Passport Office (RPO). Online payment is mandatory for booking appointments, which can be done via credit/debit card, internet banking, or UPI.

After scheduling, print the application receipt, which contains your Application Reference Number (ARN) and appointment details.

On the appointment day, go to the PSK or RPO with the required original documents.