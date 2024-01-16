Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PE, VC investments down 63% to $9 billion in 2023, lowest since 2016

Fundraising activity for funds located in India saw a 51% decline compared to a year ago and amounted to $6.6 billion in 2023.

Deals, mergers,

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amidst geopolitical uncertainties and tight credit markets, private equity and venture capital investments in India dropped by 63 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year, with the sum of equity investments amounting to $9 billion. This marks the lowest annual period by value for PE/VC investments in India since 2016, according to data analysed by  LSEG Deals Intelligence.

DEALDOWN23JD
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the fourth quarter of 2023, private equity investments amounted to $1.9 billion, indicating a 43.5% substantial decline from $3.35 billion in the year-ago period and a 6.2% improvement from Q3 2023. The total number of deals in Q4 2023 declined by 27.9 per cent to 274 compared to 380 in Q4 2022.  This brings private equity investments in 2023 to US$8.97 billion, down 63% from a year ago.

The challenging macroeconomic environment resulted in the total PE fundraising activity in India to touch $6.6 billion in 2023, down 50% from a year ago.

In terms of industry-specific investments, Internet  and Computer Software have seen the maximum investments coming in 2023 and captured 60 per cent of the market share. The sum of equity invested in the Internet Specific sector has decreased by 59.2 per cent, with the number of deals falling to 378 from 562 from the year 2022. Computer Software (-72.6% yoy), Transportation (-46.5% yoy), have witnessed a decline in the sum invested as compared to 2022. However, industries catering to Industrial (13.2%), and Semiconductor/ Electr (70.3%) saw an increase in the sum of equity invested.

Here are the top 10 PE deals of 2023

PE20231

"Given the record amount raised by India-based PE funds in 2022 (US$13 billion), substantial capital remains poised for deployment. While persistent headwinds may impede growth, the increased investor interest in India’s growing sectors, such as technology, healthcare, and renewable energy, along with the China-to-India narrative, and the expectations for lower interest rates in 2024, stand as potential drivers likely to bolster activity in the forthcoming year," said Elaine Tan, Senior Manager, LSEG Deals Intelligence.

Also Read

Shark Tank Season 1: Which shark honoured most number of deals? Check here

Year ender 2023: Here's a look at top critical tech deals between India, US

Private equity-backed mergers and acquisitions fall to 31-month low

PE investment in Indian real estate down 26% in Apr-Dec 23: Report

From Lenskart to Ola Electric: 10 biggest private equity deals of 2023

Equity AUM rises for 10th consecutive year to Rs 23.8 trillion, up 43% YoY

Tax loss harvesting: Reduce tax liability, improve quality of portfolio

Chart: India second-largest recipient of foreign flows in 2023 after US

51% of women prefer low-risk FDs, only 7% invest in stocks: survey

Investing in cryptos: Be mindful of high volatility, regulatory overhang

Topics : PE deals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 Pro ReviewGold Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 11 Pro ReviewDelhi Air QualityJyoti CNC AutomationDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon