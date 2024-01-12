Investing in cryptos: Be mindful of high volatility, regulatory overhang

The United States (US) markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), recently gave its approval to spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that will invest in Bitcoin. The leading cryptocurrency, which is trading at over $46,000 currently, has rallied about 153.2 per cent over the past year.

Factors driving the upsurge

SEC approval: BlackRock, Invesco, Fidelity, and several other players have received approval for spot ETFs.

“The Bitcoin ETF approval is a landmark decision that will legitimise Bitcoin and cryptos as an asset class. It also marks the beginning of easy access for institutional capital to this space,” says Parth Chaturvedi, investments