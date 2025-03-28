Pledging mutual funds? Keep extra units handy to handle margin calls

Loans against mutual funds (MFs) are gaining traction among retail investors, who now recognise the value of staying invested for the long term. Rather than redeeming MF units during a cash crunch, many are opting for loans against them.

Growing popularity

Previously, availing these loans was a cumbersome physical process that took five to seven working days. “Now, the loan is available digitally and you can avail it in a short while from your home or office,” says Krishna Kanhaiya, chief executive officer (CEO), Mirae Asset Financial Services.

Kanhaiya adds that the rise in systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions has