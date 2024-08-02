PNB customers must update KYC by August 12, 2024 to avoid restrictions

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has asked certain customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details by August 12, in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.
A PNB notice applies to customers whose accounts were due for KYC updation as of March 31. The bank said timely compliance is crucial to ensure uninterrupted account operations.
To complete the KYC update, customers are required to provide the following information:
- Updated identity proof
- Current address proof
- Recent photograph
- PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Income proof
- Mobile number (if not available)
- Any other relevant KYC information
PNB has offered multiple channels for customers to submit their updated KYC details:
PNB ONE mobile application
Internet Banking Services (IBS)
Registered email
Postal mail
Visit any PNB branch
The bank has stressed the importance of completing this process before the deadline. Customers who fail to update their KYC information by August 12, 2024, may face restrictions on their account operations.
This initiative is part of PNB's ongoing efforts to maintain regulatory compliance and enhance customer security. By keeping customer information up-to-date, the bank aims to prevent fraudulent activities.
For further assistance or clarification, customers can contact their nearest PNB branch or the bank's customer service helpline, the bank said in a press release.