Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PNB launches 'Safety Ring' to enhance security for internet, mobile banking

This mechanism provides an additional safety layer to minimise potential losses in case of unauthorised access by fraudsters, PNB said in a statement

PNB, punjab national bank

Once set, it said, the safety feature Safety Ring' ensures that TD cannot be closed, withdrawn, or used for loans (overdraft) beyond the customer-defined limit through any digital channels. Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday introduced a new security feature 'Safety Ring' within its internet banking system and mobile banking system in response to the increasing number of cyber frauds.
This mechanism provides an additional safety layer to minimise potential losses in case of unauthorised access by fraudsters, PNB said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Safety Ring is an optional feature that allows customers to set a daily transaction limit with respect to term deposits (TDs) on online closure or availing overdraft facility on TDs up to the set limit amount, it said.
 
The limit set by the customer should be the consolidated digital channels limit up to which the customer can close the TD or avail overdraft facility on TD, it said.
Once set, it said, the safety feature Safety Ring' ensures that TD cannot be closed, withdrawn, or used for loans (overdraft) beyond the customer-defined limit through any digital channels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gold, Gold jewellery

PC Jewellers gets PNB clearance for one-time settlement of outstanding dues

PNB, punjab national bank

Bank of Baroda, PNB log slower deposit growth than industry trend in Q1

PNB, punjab national bank

PNB partners with IIFCL to provide financing for infrastructure projects

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Punjab National Bank (PNB) Atul Kumar Goel

Interest rates have peaked, moderation expected towards year-end: PNB MD

PNB, punjab national bank

PNB account holders, beware: Your inactive a/c will be closed from June 1

Topics : PNB Punjab National Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon