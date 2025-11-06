Polo: Where India's luxury landscape meets heritage in the modern era

Once a royal pastime and military training ritual, polo has over the decades made a place for itself in India’s luxury landscape — not as an ornamental reminder of a bygone era, but as a modern status sport. From Jaipur’s manicured grounds to Gurgaon’s private stables, a new generation of affluent Indians is rediscovering the thrill of equine-powered elegance.

In a world saturated with screens, selfies, and digital overstimulation, polo offers something increasingly rare — exclusivity and immersion in the real world. The affluent Indian consumer today seeks curated experiences, not just luxury labels. Polo delivers experiential luxury at its