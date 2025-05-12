Quality theme fund: Invest for long-term steady compounding, lower downside

The new fund offer (NFO) of ICICI Prudential Quality Fund, an actively managed scheme, is open until May 20. WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, too, offers an active fund based on the quality theme. A large number of other asset management companies (AMCs) offer passive, smart-beta funds based on the quality theme.

These funds invest in high-quality companies. “They invest in companies with high return on equity (RoE), low debt-to-equity ratio, and consistent earnings growth,” says Feroze Azeez, joint chief executive officer (CEO), Anand Rathi Wealth.

More resilient, less volatile

Quality funds tend to be less volatile and offer downside protection.