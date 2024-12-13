Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Rajiv Bajaj's Rishabh Family Trust buys land in Koregaon Park for Rs 72 cr

Rajiv Bajaj's Rishabh Family Trust buys land in Koregaon Park for Rs 72 cr

The purchase includes a 4,667.30-square-meter (approximately 1.15 acres) plot, along with a bungalow and an outhouse situated on the property, according to Square Yards

Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj at unveiling of V15 motorcycle

Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj at unveiling of V15 motorcycle

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant real estate transaction, Rishabh Family Trust, with Rajivnayan Bajaj as one of its trustees, has acquired a land parcel in Pune’s Koregaon Park locality for Rs 72 crore, according to a report by Square Yards. 
 
The purchase includes a 4,667.30-square-meter (approximately 1.15 acres) plot, along with a bungalow and an outhouse situated on the property, according to Square Yards. The built-up area amounts to 1,493.70 square meters (approximately 16,079.68 square feet). The transaction was carried out under the Rishabh Family Trust, with Deepa Bajaj, wife of Rajivnayan Bajaj, serving as the signatory.
 
Rajivnayan Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto since 2005 and a pivotal figure in the company, is the son of the late Rahul Bajaj, the former chairman of Bajaj Auto and a stalwart of Indian industry. Under Rajiv Bajaj’s leadership, Bajaj Auto introduced the Pulsar range of motorcycles, which played a transformative role in reviving the company and positioning it as a prominent player in the two-wheeler market. 
 
 
The deal, registered in December 2024, incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 5.04 crore and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards.
 
Koregaon Park is renowned for its luxury bungalows, trendy cafes, boutique stores, and vibrant lifestyle, making it a sought-after destination for high-end real estate investments. Its central location, proximity to Pune’s airport, and robust connectivity further enhance its appeal.
 
Bajaj Group, founded in 1926 by Jamnalal Bajaj in Mumbai, has grown into an Indian multinational conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio. With a market capitalization of approximately Rs. 14 lakh crore (around USD 167 billion), the group encompasses 40 companies and employs nearly 1,00,000 individuals. Its offerings span motorized two- and three-wheelers, home appliances, wind energy, financial services, insurance, special alloys, and more.
  
   

Also Read

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Rs 200 cr of homebuyer's compensation recovered from realtors: MahaRERA

Bombay High Court

Bombay HC temporarily restrains Pune eatery from using 'Burger King' name

Housing, Realty, Real Estate

Chennai-based real estate firm DRA to expand footprint to Pune, Bengaluru

TransUnion GCC India expands in Pune

TransUnion's GCC India expands in Pune to accommodate growing capabilities

Adani Energy

Adani Energy Solutions to acquire 100% stake in Pune- III Transmission

Topics : Pune

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon