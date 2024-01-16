Record 4.2 mn demat accounts opened in Dec 2023, total touches 139 million

Industry players say the number of demat accounts will continue to grow. However, the pace of addition may moderate. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)





This surge is a 50 per cent increase compared to the previous month, which witnessed 2.8 million new demat accounts.



The total number of demat accounts increased to 139 million in December 2023 while new account additions surged to 4.2 million in the last month of the year, as per data analysed by brokerage Motilal Oswal. The average monthly additions has been around 2.1 million in FY23.This surge is a 50 per cent increase compared to the previous month, which witnessed 2.8 million new demat accounts.

"Opening of this record 42 lakh demat accounts is due to fear of missing out (FOMO) factor. The market is trading at a record high and investors have made significant profit as the rally is broadbased. New investors are coming in by hearing the noise around to participate in the rising market. Buoyancy in the IPO market is also prompting these investors to open demat accounts to participate in these IPOs," said Mukesh Kochar, National Head Wealth, AUM Capital.

However, Kochar cautioned investors that they should avoid investing in penny stocks based on rumours and should stay invested for long and be consistent with their SIPs. ' Market is at a lifetime high and volatility may increase from hereon," he said.

The number of active clients at NSE increased 3.6 per cent month-on-month to 36.2 million in Dec’23. Currently, the top five discount brokers account for 62.1 per cent of total NSE active clients vs. 61.6 per cent in November 2023.

Performance of key discount brokers:

Zerodha reported a marginal month-on-month (MoM) increase in its client count to 6.7 million, with market share declining by 30bp to 18.6%. ANGELONE reported a 4.7 per cent MoM increase in its client count to 5.3 million, with a 20bp increase in market share to 14.8%. Upstox reported a 2.5% MoM increase in its client count to 2.3 million, with a marginal decline in market share to 6.3%. Groww reported a 7.2 per cent MoM increase in its client count to 7.6 million, with a rise in market share to 21%.

Performance of key traditional brokers: