Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Report accurate land or building area to avoid assessment disputes

Preserve ownership and renovation documents to bolster case regarding property value

House
Premium

Representative Picture

Bindisha Sarang
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru is poised for a significant increase in property tax following the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) proposal to levy property tax based on the value-based method of assessment.

Experts suggest this could send the already high apartment rentals spiralling even higher as landowners pass on the burden to tenants.

“The proposal suggests getting rid of the old zonal method. The new method will base tax on the guidance value of properties,” says Nihal Bhardwaj, associate, SKV Law Offices. 

Guidance value is a property’s minimum price, as determined by the government.

Homeowners need to understand the nitty-gritty of property tax.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

Indians defy lunar legalities, buy Moon land after Chandrayaan-3 success

Asia Cup: ACC announces prize money for Colombo and Kandy groundsmen

97 land deals closed in India in 2023: Here are the top 10 biggest ones

India to see highest rise in number of ultra-rich in 5 years: Knight Frank

Looking for a golden visa? Most popular investment migration programmes in 2024

Tax season 2024: How to make the most of your ELSS investment

Opt for loan apps that have partnered reputable regulated entities

'Foreign investors to buy India on correction, won't chase stocks at current valuation'

Topics : Land Acquisition I-T assessment Property tax Your money

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon