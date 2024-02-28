Report accurate land or building area to avoid assessment disputes

Bengaluru is poised for a significant increase in property tax following the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) proposal to levy property tax based on the value-based method of assessment.

Experts suggest this could send the already high apartment rentals spiralling even higher as landowners pass on the burden to tenants.

“The proposal suggests getting rid of the old zonal method. The new method will base tax on the guidance value of properties,” says Nihal Bhardwaj, associate, SKV Law Offices.

Guidance value is a property’s minimum price, as determined by the government.

Homeowners need to understand the nitty-gritty of property tax.