Riders on the storm: Indian biking comes into its own as riders hop on

“Biking teaches us to be a better human. Riding a motorcycle connects you directly to the road, the wind, and the environment in a way that feels thrilling and immersive. We all live in such a selfish world but when biking, you let people into your world,” says celebrity biker Dr Maral Yazarloo-Pattrick.

Motorcycle riding has come a long way in India. Once seen primarily in American movies, biking now boasts a host of clubs and a dedicated fan base among Indian riders, cutting across regions and classes.

A hard-core biking community has naturally evolved, with multiple clubs organising rides