RIL most sold stock across various active funds in July, HUL most bought

Among the mid-caps, The Federal Bank, Fortis Healthcare, Prestige Estates Projects and United Breweries were most bought.





On an aggregate basis, top-5 MF buys/sells in Jul’23 across various active fund categories, as per ICICI Securities Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Bandhan Bank, Polycab India and The Indian Hotels Company were most sold.

Reliance Industries was the top large-cap stock that was sold in July 2023, followed by Axis Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Bharti Airtel, LTIMINDtree.