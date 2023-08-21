Confirmation

Sensex (0.45%)
65239.22 + 290.56
Nifty (0.42%)
19392.15 + 82.00
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
38091.05 + 275.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5331.75 + 19.35
Nifty Bank (0.47%)
44056.40 + 205.35
RIL most sold stock across various active funds in July, HUL most bought

Active funds exclude ETFs, arbitrage and index funds.

RIL succession

Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks at RIL's 45th AGM

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever, Coal India, Hero Motorcorp, Tata Steel and Power Grid Corporation of India were the top five stocks that were bought by mutual funds across various active fund categories in July 2023, shows data compiled by ICICI Securities.

Active funds employ a fund manager who participates in all buying and selling decisions. The fund manager manages the Fund with active investing by studying the market forces and the economy. Active funds exclude ETFs, arbitrage and index funds. 

Reliance Industries was the top large-cap stock that was sold in July 2023, followed by Axis Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Bharti Airtel, LTIMINDtree. 

Among the mid-caps, The Federal Bank, Fortis Healthcare, Prestige Estates Projects and United Breweries were most bought. 

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Bandhan Bank, Polycab India and The Indian Hotels Company were most sold. 

On an aggregate basis, top-5 MF buys/sells in Jul’23 across various active fund categories, as per ICICI Securities
BOUGHT

 

In the small cap space,  Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Eris Lifesciences,  Netweb Technologies India, PVR Inox and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd were most bought while Equitas Small Finance Bank, KEI Industries, Can Fin Home, Radico Khaitan, Multi Commodity Exchange of India were most sold. 

MF sectoral flows are based on change in number of shares compiled using ACE MF, and average closing prices during the period. ICICI Securities has excluded HDFC ltd and HDFC bank from calculation due to merger.

Active ‘market cap’ based MF portfolios (large, mid and small cap funds) continue to see much higher amount of buying by small and mid cap funds as compared to large cap driven by flows into such schemes, which indicates domestic investors’ propensity to add ‘size risk’.

smallcapfund


Small cap and multi cap funds saw highest flows as % of AUM amongst market cap funds.

Topics : Mutual funds investors

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

