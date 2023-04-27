close

HUL Q4 net profit up 10% YoY, FMCG giant declares dividend of Rs 22/share

In the quarter, the FMCG giant reported a net profit of Rs 2,552 crore, up from Rs 2,327 crore last year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Hindustan Unilever

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reported a 9.66 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ending March 2023 compared to the same period last year. The jump was led by higher demand for its home, beauty, and personal care products.
In the quarter, the FMCG giant reported a net profit of Rs 2,552 crore, up from Rs 2,327 crore last year. The company also declared a dividend of Rs 22 per share. With the interim dividend of Rs 17 per share, the total value for the year is Rs 39 per share.

The company's revenue rose 10.9 per cent to Rs 14,638 crore during the quarter.
The company's turnover stood at Rs 58,154 crore, up 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The company registered a YoY revenue growth of 19 per cent, 10 per cent, and 3 per cent in its home care product segment, beauty and personal care, and food refreshment products, respectively.
The company's total sales at Rs 14,953 crore grew by 11 per cent during the quarter.

HUL will hold the 90th Annual General Meeting of the company on June 26, 2023.
"In challenging circumstances of geopolitical uncertainties, high commodity inflation and tepid market growths, I am pleased that we have delivered yet another year of strong and resilient performance. We have added around Rs 8,000 crores to our topline in this fiscal with volume growth in mid-single digits despite decline in FMCG market volumes," said Sanjiv Mehta, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of HUL.  
First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 12:36 PM IST

