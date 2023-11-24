Sensex (-0.07%)
Sectoral, thematic funds: Investors should avoid extrapolating past returns

Such behaviour leads to chasing funds that are past peak performance

Photo: Shutterstock

Karthik Jerome
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Sectoral, thematic funds have received strong inflows worth Rs 11,848.4 crore over the past three months. On October 31, these funds had assets under management (AUM) of Rs 2.18 trillion.
 
NFOs, strong returns attracting flows
 
Recently several sectoral/thematic new fund offers (NFOs) belonging to diverse sectors such as innovation, transportation, logistics, consumption, and technology were launched. “Investors get drawn to seemingly exciting opportunities which these funds often represent,” says Kaustubh Belapurkar, director-manager research, Morningstar Investment Advisor.
 

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

