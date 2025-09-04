Secure and cared for: The rise of senior living communities in India

India’s senior living market is expanding from its current size of about $2 billion to nearly $8 billion by 2030, according to a recent report by JLL and the Association of Senior Living India (ASLI).

Demand is projected to rise from 1.7 million units to 2.3 million units by the end of the decade. Industry experts say the market is undergoing a seismic shift driven by three powerful forces: demographic inevitability, social transformation, and economic empowerment.

“With nuclear families becoming the norm and adult children pursuing global careers, professional senior care is gaining preference over traditional models. Today’s seniors are