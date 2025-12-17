Silver outlook for 2026: Demand drivers, supply limits may support prices

Silver’s scorching rally shows no signs of cooling in 2025, with its price crossing the ₹2 lakh per kg mark in the domestic market. This precious metal has delivered a return of 123 per cent year-to-date.

“Lower global yields, rising recession fears, and renewed safe-haven demand boosted all precious metals. But silver outperformed because it is both a macro hedge and a high-growth industrial metal,” says Niranjan Avasthi, senior vice-president, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

After such a strong run, the key question for investors is whether silver can continue to reward them in 2026.

Is silver’s demand–supply balance supportive?

Experts believe