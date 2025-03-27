Singapore Sling! The city-state offers a mix of old and new effortlessly

Of late, there has been much chatter on social media about how South-East Asia is a much better travel destination than most tourist spots in India. Goa, in particular, has been at the receiving end of this criticism. Travellers point to the cost-benefit ratio of choosing Southeast Asia, instead, with their varied cuisines, low costs, tourist-friendly people, shopping, and things to do.

In such a scenario, Singapore ends up at the top of the list, with its large English-speaking populations, night-spots, global cuisine option, high-end shopping, and many options for children, as well.

This little city-state is a melting pot