Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Singapore Sling! The city-state offers a mix of old and new effortlessly

Singapore Sling! The city-state offers a mix of old and new effortlessly

Singapore is a seamless blend of modern urban sophistication with lush, accessible green spaces and rich cultural diversity. Visit Singapore if you are looking for a safe and secure country to travel

Singapore
Premium

Singapore has direct flights from 17 cities in India, with 300 weekly connections, with a simple visa process.

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Of late, there has been much chatter on social media about how South-East Asia is a much better travel destination than most tourist spots in India. Goa, in particular, has been at the receiving end of this criticism. Travellers point to the cost-benefit ratio of choosing Southeast Asia, instead, with their varied cuisines, low costs, tourist-friendly people, shopping, and things to do.
 
In such a scenario, Singapore ends up at the top of the list, with its large English-speaking populations, night-spots, global cuisine option, high-end shopping, and many options for children, as well.
 
This little city-state is a melting pot
Topics : Singapore Goa UNESCO Vadodara Asia

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon