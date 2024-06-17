Indians may soon be able to travel to Russia without needing a visa. In an effort to boost tourism, both nations are in the final stages of discussions to ease travel restrictions. Consultations to finalise the criteria under a bilateral agreement will kick off in June, PTI reported.

Nikita Kondratyev, Director of the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects, stated, "Russia and India are set to strengthen their tourism ties as they gear up for the launch of visa-free group tourist exchanges. The first round of consultations between the two nations is scheduled for June, with an aim to finalise a bilateral agreement by the end of the year."

Currently, Russia allows visa-free entry for citizens from China and Iran under its tourist exchange programme. The minister highlighted that Russia is looking to replicate the success of this programme with India. The visa-free exchanges with China and Iran started on August 1, 2023, and have been quite successful.

Types of Russian visas for Indians currently

For those still needing visas, here's a quick rundown of the options available:

Tourist visa: For leisure and sightseeing.

Business visa: For business meetings, conferences, and professional activities.

Private visa: For visiting family or friends.

Work visa: For employment in Russia.

Student visa: For students enrolled in Russian educational institutions.

E-visa: For short-term visits to specific regions in Russia.

Documents required for Russian visa application

When applying for a Russian visa, Indians will need:

Valid Passport: At least six months of validity from the date of entry.

Visa Application Form: Completed and signed.

Photographs: Recent passport-sized photos meeting specifications.

Invitation Letter: From a Russian host, business, or educational institution.

Travel Itinerary: Proof of travel arrangements.

Travel Insurance: Comprehensive coverage.

Financial Proof: Bank statements or other proof of sufficient funds.

How to apply for a Russian visa from India

1. Determine Visa Type: Based on the purpose of your visit.

2. Gather Documents: Collect all necessary documents.

3. Fill Out Application Form: Complete the online visa application form.

4. Submit Application: At the Russian Visa Centre or Consulate.

5. Pay Fees: Applicable visa fees.

6. Attend Interview: If required.

7. Await Processing: Wait for visa approval.

Russia visa processing time and fees

The processing time for a Russian visa from India ranges between 2 to 3 weeks, depending on the visa type. The eVisa or UEV is processed within 4 days, making it a quick option for short stays of up to 16 days.

Charges for a Russian visa:

Normal Visa (Single Entry)

Visa Fee: Rs 6,480

Processing Time: 4-20 Working Days

Normal Visa (Double Entry)

Visa Fee: Rs 10,368

Processing Time: 4-20 Working Days

Normal Visa (Multiple Entry)

Visa Fee: Rs 19,440

Processing Time: 4-20 Working Days

Urgent Visa (Single Entry)

Visa Fee: Rs 12,960

Processing Time: 1-3 Working Days

Urgent Visa (Double Entry)

Visa Fee: Rs 20,736

Processing Time: 1-3 Working Days

Urgent Visa (Multiple Entry)

Visa Fee: Rs 38,880

Processing Time: 1-3 Working Days

What does visa-free travel mean?

Visa-free travel means you can enter a country without needing a visa beforehand, simply using your passport to clear customs. This streamlines travel and eliminates the hassle and costs associated with obtaining a visa.

Indian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free access to 62 countries, making travel simpler and more accessible. This initiative by Russia could significantly enhance travel convenience for Indian tourists.