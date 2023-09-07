Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.26%)
66049.08 + 168.56
Nifty (0.20%)
19650.10 + 39.05
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40549.65 + 265.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5862.45 + 37.00
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
44553.20 + 144.10
Heatmap

Table: Interest rates, terms of personal loans offered by various banks

Paisabazaar's table also tells you about EMI, process fees of lenders

Loans

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund open for subscription: All you should know

Pedal power: How to pick a premium bicycle for your fitness goals

Aadhaar card update: UIDAI extends last date for free update; details here

Car loans: Here are the best September rates and factors to help you decide

Factor in rupee depreciation when planning for child's education goal

Topics : Personal loans loan rates Paisa Bazaar

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon