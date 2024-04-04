Taking a loan against life insurance policy is quicker, simpler, cheaper

There are new regulations on insurance policies’ surrender value, the amount paid by an insurance company when a customer ends a policy before maturity. A life insurance policy’s value will decrease if it is surrendered within three years. It will increase if the policy is surrendered between the fourth and seventh years, according to guidelines released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority. But if you need funds, there's no need to surrender a policy but can avail of a loan against it.

In insurance, long-term vision is key. Substantial benefits typically accrue after 20-30 years of investment. That is