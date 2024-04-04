Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Taking a loan against life insurance policy is quicker, simpler, cheaper

But the step may defeat the purpose of buying insurance and should not be your first option to get financing

Life Insurance, Insurance
Premium

Read the fine print when you take a loan against insurance. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bindisha Sarang Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 9:44 PM IST
There are new regulations on insurance policies’ surrender value, the amount paid by an insurance company when a customer ends a policy before maturity. A life insurance policy’s value will decrease if it is surrendered within three years. It will increase if the policy is surrendered between the fourth and seventh years, according to guidelines released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority. But if you need funds, there's no need to surrender a policy but can avail of a loan against it.

In insurance, long-term vision is key. Substantial benefits typically accrue after 20-30 years of investment. That is

Also Read

Financial planning for 2024, farmhouse luxury: Top personal finance stories

HDFC Bank, Tata, SBI, and others: Personal loans with lowest interest rates

Irdai mandates TP insurance to employees travelling in employer's vehicle

Lenders prefer salaried individuals with steady income for personal loans

Personal loan primer: Essential tips before taking the plunge

Investors should sync tax savings with goals and cash flow needs

Company fixed deposit rates' terms, tenure explained in one table

What is video KYC, and how does it work?

Counselling to caring: What it takes to be in good health mentally

Empower family physicians to give psychological first aid: Dr Parikh

Topics : life insurance policy Personal Finance Financial planning

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon