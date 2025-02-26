Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Text message, phone call: How to check your PF balance without UAN

Text message, phone call: How to check your PF balance without UAN

UAN is a unique identification number assigned to all employees registered under the EPF scheme

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a retirement savings scheme for salaried employees. While the UAN is the key to accessing EPF-related services, many employees may not have the number handy. However, they can still check their PF balance without UAN through alternative methods such as SMS and missed calls.
 
How to check your PF Balance without UAN?
 
Check PF Balance via SMS

To receive your PF balance details via SMS, follow these steps:
 
Send an SMS to 7738299899 from your registered mobile number.
 
Use the format: ‘EPFOHO UAN [preferred language code]’.
 
For example:
 
 
To receive updates in English, send "EPFOHO UAN ENG".
 
To get updates in Marathi, send "EPFOHO UAN MAR".
 
You can choose from the following languages using their respective codes:
 
Language
 
Code
 
English
 
ENG
 
Hindi
 
HIN
 
Punjabi
 
PUN
 
Gujarati
 
GUJ
 
Marathi
 
MAR
 
Kannada
 
KAN
 
Telugu
 
TEL
 
Tamil
 
TAM
 
Malayalam
 
MAL
 
Bengali
 
BEN
 
Note: This service is available only if your UAN is active and linked with your bank account, Aadhaar, and PAN. If your UAN is not yet linked, you must complete eKYC verification before using this facility.
 
Check PF Balance via Missed Call
 
You can also check your EPF balance by giving a missed call from your registered mobile number. Follow these steps:
 
Dial 9966044425 from your registered number.
 
After the call disconnects automatically, you will receive an SMS with your PF balance details.
 
This service is free and no charges are applicable for checking your EPF balance via missed call.
 
How to find your UAN number?
 
If you don’t have a registered mobile number, retrieving your UAN (Universal Account Number) requires alternative methods. Here’s how you can find it:
 
Through your employer
 
Check your monthly salary slip, where the UAN is often mentioned.
 
Contact your HR or payroll department, as they can provide your UAN.
 
Using the UAN portal
 
Follow these steps to retrieve your UAN online:
 
Visit the UAN portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/).
 
Click on ‘Know your UAN’ under the ‘important links’ section.
 
Enter your mobile number and the captcha, then click ‘request OTP’.
 
Verify OTP received on your phone and click ‘validate OTP’.
 
Provide your name, date of birth, and one of the following: Aadhaar, PAN, or Member ID.
 
Enter the captcha and click ‘show my UAN’.
 
Your UAN will be displayed on the screen.
 
If you face any issues, you may contact the EPFO helpdesk or visit the nearest EPFO office.
 

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

