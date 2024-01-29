Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Trim your tax bill: Gift money, pay rent to parents for tax benefits

An effective tax-saving strategy involves transferring funds to your parents, especially if they are in a non-taxable or lower tax bracket

Tax revenue
Premium

Representational Image

Bindisha Sarang
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 7:11 PM IST
In addition to the tax deductions that are available to you directly, you can also leverage your family ties to reduce your tax liability further. Parents, for instance, can play a crucial role in this process, as specific provisions within tax laws allow this. It’s imperative, however, to proceed with caution so that you comply with both the letter and the spirit of tax laws.

Gift to parents

An effective tax-saving strategy involves transferring funds to your parents, especially if they are in a non-taxable or lower tax bracket. Says Soayib Qureshi, partner, PSL Advocates and Solicitors: “Gifts received by relatives are

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Death Stranding Director's Cut arriving on select Apple devices on Jan 31

Tax-saving strategy; spotting mis-selling: Top personal finance stories

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Centre allows woman employees to nominate son, daughter for family pension

Axis Vistara Infinite Credit Card will not offer free Gold Status after first year

Chart view: Stocks most bought and sold by mutual funds in last 5 months

Demand for bigger homes refuses to wane, avg flat size up 37% in Delhi NCR

How to make tax return scrutiny less stressful

Topics : Your money tax saving schemes Tax Saving family’s finances Guide to Personal Finance Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon