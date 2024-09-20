UK urges immigrants to transition to eVisa: Here's a guide for Indians

The United Kingdom (UK) government has launched a nationwide initiative urging all immigrants, including a large number of Indians, to transition from physical immigration documents to eVisas. The move is part of the country's plan to fully digitise its border and immigration system.

Immigrants using biometric residence permits (BRP), visa vignette stickers on their passports, or biometric residence cards (BRC) as proof of their immigration status are required to switch to eVisas by next year.

This change is being implemented in phases, with many BRPs set to expire by the end of 2024. Immigrants will now access their immigration status online by creating a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) online account.

Government urges immediate action

Seema Malhotra, the Indian-origin Minister for Migration and Citizenship at the UK Home Office, stressed the urgency of the transition. “Everyone with physical immigration documents is urged to take action now to switch to an eVisa, and I want to reassure those who need it that free advice and support is available," she said.

An eVisa acts as a digital record of an individual's immigration status, listing the conditions of their stay in the UK. It replaces physical documents, offering a more secure and convenient way for immigrants to prove their status to employers, landlords, and educational institutions. The eVisa does not change visa conditions but simplifies the verification process.

What does this mean for international students?

From September 2024, international students enrolling at UK universities for the September 2024 or January 2025 intake who apply for their Student Route Visa before November 1, 2024, may still receive a BRP. However, these students will be required to switch to an eVisa upon arrival through an online process facilitated by the Home Office.

This transition is crucial to ensure that students can prove their immigration status while in the UK.

Who needs to switch to an eVisa?

Current students: Those holding a BRP expiring on December 31, 2024, must switch to an eVisa. They can set up a UKVI account and access their eVisa immediately, without waiting for an invitation from UKVI.

New students: Those arriving in the UK for the September 2024 or January 2025 intake with a BRP will be required to switch to an eVisa after arrival. They will be contacted by the Home Office to complete this process.

How to transition to a UK eVisa

Here’s a step-by-step guide for immigrants transitioning to the UK’s eVisa system:

1. Create a UKVI account

Visit the UKVI website and create an account. You will need:

A smartphone for identity verification.

A mobile phone number and email address.

Your BRP card or a valid passport with your BRP number or visa application number (GWF or UAN).

2. Confirm your identity

Use the ‘UK Immigration ID Check’ app to verify your identity. This step will link your eVisa to your UKVI account. After verification, you will receive an email confirming your eVisa access.

3. Access your eVisa

Log into your UKVI account to view and manage your eVisa. This account allows you to share your immigration status with employers, landlords, or educational institutions as needed.

Deadlines for eVisa transition

For new students: Those applying for a Student Route Visa before November 1, 2024, and issued a BRP must switch to an eVisa upon arrival. Failure to complete the transition may cause difficulties in proving immigration status.

For current students: Those with BRPs expiring on December 31, 2024, should create a UKVI account and access their eVisa immediately, without waiting for formal notification.

Exceptions and benefits of eVisas

Certain groups are exempt from the eVisa requirement. If you are staying in the UK for less than six months, you are not required to switch to an eVisa. Additionally, individuals granted immigration status in the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man are also exempt. Diplomats and others exempt from immigration control, such as those with the ‘right of abode,’ do not need to make the transition.

From a security perspective, eVisas offer greater protection as they cannot be lost, stolen, or tampered with. They also eliminate the hassle of carrying physical documents, making it easier to prove immigration status. The transition to an eVisa is free of cost.