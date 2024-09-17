UK to start ETA for non-visa travellers in 2025: What this means for you

The United Kingdom (UK) government has unveiled plans to overhaul entry requirements for visitors announcing that non-visa travellers will need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) from 2025. This change will affect millions of visitors, as the scheme rolls out in phases, starting with non-European nationals in early 2025.

What is the ETA scheme? Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The UK Home Office has introduced the ETA scheme, which operates similarly to the US ESTA system. It will require most travellers to the UK to obtain permission to enter the country before their journey. “Everyone wishing to travel to the UK — except British and Irish citizens — will need permission to travel in advance of coming here,” the Home Office stated. This can be either through an ETA or an eVisa.

The ETA is a digital permit linked to the traveller’s passport, costing £10, and allowing multiple entries into the UK for up to six months at a time over a two-year period. The application process is available through the UK ETA app and is dependent on nationality.

Who will need an ETA?

Initially, Qatari nationals were the first to require an ETA in November 2022, followed by travellers from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Even children and babies from these countries must apply for an ETA.

From January 8, 2025, all non-European nationalities will need an ETA to enter the UK, with applications opening from November 27, 2023. The scheme will then extend to European citizens, who will require an ETA from April 2, 2025, with applications available from March 5 of that year.

In addition, passengers transiting through the UK to other destinations will also need to obtain an ETA.

Who is exempt from the ETA scheme?

British and Irish passport holders, along with those holding passports from British Overseas Territories, will be exempt from the ETA requirement. Travellers who already possess a visa or those with permission to live, work, or study in the UK, including individuals covered by the EU Settlement Scheme post-Brexit, will also not need to apply for an ETA.

What are the restrictions on an ETA?

While the ETA allows visitors to stay in the UK for up to six months for purposes such as tourism, business, short-term studies, or visiting friends and family, there are several restrictions. ETA holders cannot get married, claim benefits, reside in the country through frequent visits, or take up self-employed work.

How does this compare globally?

The UK’s move to introduce an ETA follows similar schemes in other countries. The Home Office explained that ETAs are “in line with the approach many other countries have taken to border security, including the US and Australia.” It also draws parallels to the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which is expected to be operational across 30 European nations, including France and Germany, by early next year.

Why is the UK expanding the ETA scheme?

According to the Home Office, the extension of the ETA scheme is part of the government's efforts to digitise its border and immigration system. The aim is to conduct security checks before travellers enter the UK, which the government says will help prevent misuse of the immigration system.

This move also follows the end of freedom of movement for European nationals after Brexit, resulting in tighter controls for those wishing to enter the UK.

Starting December 1, 2024, Thailand will also roll out an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system for visa-exempt travellers, including visitors from India.

Indians will not need an ETA to visit the UK, as the ETA requirement applies to non-European visa-exempt nationals from countries like Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Indian citizens need to follow the existing visa process to visit the UK.

According to the UK government, to apply for standard visitor visa, here's what Indians must do:

1. Apply for a UK visitor visa: Indian travellers must apply for a Standard Visitor Visa, which allows visits for tourism, business, or short-term study for up to six months.

2. Complete the online application: Visit the UK government visa application website and fill out the online form. You'll need to provide personal details, travel plans, and reasons for your visit.

3. Pay the visa fee: For a Standard Visitor Visa, the current fee is £115 (Rs 12,700).

4. Submit documents:

Passport (valid for the duration of your stay)

Proof of sufficient funds for your visit

Details of accommodation

Travel itinerary

Invitation letter (if applicable)

Employment or study documents (if relevant)

5. Attend the biometric appointment: You'll need to schedule an appointment at a visa application centre to submit your biometrics (fingerprints and photo).

6. Wait for visa decision: Visa processing can take up to three weeks, so it’s best to apply well in advance of your travel dates.

Once approved, you can travel to the UK under the terms of the visa issued.