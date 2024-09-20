India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test day 2: Ashwin-Jadeja to continue India's rebuild
With India at 339/6 at stumps on Day 1, Jadeja will be looking to complete his century as well and continue the all-important partnership for the hosts on the day.
Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai will see India's centurion Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja continue what they left off on Day 1 as India look to post a good total before they get to their bowling on the day.
With India at 339/6 at stumps on Day 1, Jadeja will be looking to complete his century as well and continue the all-important partnership for the hosts on the day.
Hasan Mahmud, on the other hand, will be looking to complete his five-wicket haul today after dismantling the Indian top order at the start of Day 1. As of now Ravichandran Ashwin is on 102 runs while his partner Jadeja is on 86 with the first ball of day 2 set to bowled at 9:30 AM today.
Here is the India vs Bangladesh full scorecard after day 1 -
Here is the India vs Bangladesh full scorecard after day 1 -
|India 1st Innings
|339-6 (80 ov) CRR:4.24
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c Shadman Islam b N Rana
|56
|118
|9
|0
|47.46
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c NH Shanto b H Mahmud
|6
|19
|1
|0
|31.58
|Shubman Gill
|c L Das b H Mahmud
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Virat Kohli
|c L Das b H Mahmud
|6
|6
|0
|0
|100
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c L Das b H Mahmud
|39
|52
|6
|0
|75
|KL Rahul
|c MZ Hasan b MH Miraz
|16
|52
|1
|0
|30.77
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Not out
|86
|117
|10
|2
|73.5
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|Not out
|102
|112
|10
|2
|91.07
|Extras
|28 (b 18, Ib 5, w 1, nb 4, p 0)
|Total
|339 (6 wkts, 80 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Jasprit Bumrah,Akash Deep,Mohammed Siraj
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Taskin Ahmed
|15
|1
|47
|0
|0
|3.13
|Hasan Mahmud
|18
|4
|58
|4
|0
|3.22
|Nahid Rana
|17
|2
|80
|1
|3
|4.71
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|21
|2
|77
|1
|0
|3.67
|Shakib Al Hasan
|8
|0
|50
|0
|1
|6.25
|Mominul Haque
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
India vs. Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Live Telecast Details
Sports 18 will live telecast India vs. Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 proceedings in India.
India vs. Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming Details
Jio Cinema will live stream IND vs. BAN 1st Test on Day 2 in nine languages, including Hindi and English commentary.
Stay tuned for India vs. Bangladesh live score updates here.
9:00 AM
1st Test Day 2 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Another century incoming?
With Ravindra Jadeja batting at 86 runs, the all-rounder can also think of completing his century on day 2 and build up that all-important partnership with Ashwin as well.
8:50 AM
1st Test Day 2 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Ravichandran Ashwin in elusive list
Ashwin's 6th Test century on day 1 has got him in an elusive list of batters with most hundreds while batting at number 8 or low.
5 – Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)
4 – Ravichandran Ashwin (India)
3 – Jason Holder (West Indies)
3 – Kamran Akmal (Pakistan)
8:41 AM
1st Test Day 2 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Ashwin-Jadeja to continue in Chennai
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match. Day 2 will see India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja continue to build up on that all-important partnership they stitched on day 1 in Chennai. The first ball of the day will be bowled at 9:30 AM.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 8:41 AM IST