Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / UK visa fee hike from April: 6-month visa to cost Rs 13,400 for Indians

UK visa fee hike from April: 6-month visa to cost Rs 13,400 for Indians

The fee for a Standard UK Visitor visa - required for Indian, Pakistani and Nigerian nationals - has increased from ₹12,190 to ₹13,462

UK, United Kingdom

A long-term Standard Visitor visa is for people who need to travel to the UK frequently. Photo: Reuters

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

From April 1, 2025, if you're planning to visit the United Kingdom from India, your visa is going to cost more. The fee for a Standard Visitor visa — required for Indian, Pakistani and Nigerian nationals — has increased from £115 (approximately ₹12,190) to £127 (approximately ₹13,462). Long-term visitor visas have also seen an upward revision. UK visa fee hike from April: 6-month visa to cost Rs 14,000 for Indians, up from £432 (approximately ₹45,792).
 
The UK is also expanding its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, which applies to visitors from visa-exempt countries. The ETA, which earlier cost £10 (approximately ₹1,060), now comes at £16 (approximately ₹1,696).
 
 
Visa fee changes from April 1, 2025
 
Here’s what’s changed:
 
Standard Visitor visa (up to 6 months):

Also Read

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

UK visas 2025: Indians to face 11% higher financial requirements from Jan

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

UK student visa applications drop by 16%: What's behind the decline?

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Sterlite Technologies gains 6% on completing demerger of Global Service Biz

Trent

Trent zooms 6% on crossing portfolio of over 1,000 large-box fashion stores

waste, grabage

Bengaluru garbage tax from April 1: Know rules and why you need to pay

Previous fee: £115 (₹12,190)  
New fee: £127 (₹13,462)  
Increase: £12 (₹1,272)
 
Long-term visitor visas:  
Two-year visa: £475 (₹50,350), up from £432 (₹45,792)  
Five-year visa: £848 (₹89,888), up from £771 (₹81,726)  
Ten-year visa: £1,059 (₹1,12,254), up from £963 (₹1,02,078)
 
Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA):  
Previous fee: £10 (₹1,060)  
New fee: £16 (₹1,696)  
Increase: £6 (₹636)
 
Who uses long-term visitor visas?
 
A long-term Standard Visitor visa is for people who need to travel to the UK frequently. It’s available in 2, 5 or 10-year formats, with each stay limited to 6 months.
 
Common users include:
 
Family visitors — those visiting relatives in the UK multiple times  
Business travellers — attending recurring meetings or events  
Tourists — planning repeat holidays in the UK
 
Applicants must show a pattern of regular travel, stable finances, and strong ties to their home country. The visa can’t be used to live in the UK.
 
If you're from a visa-required country  
(such as India, Pakistan, Nigeria)
 
— You need to apply for a Standard Visitor visa  
— It costs £127 (₹13,462) for stays up to 6 months  
— Single or multiple-entry options depend on the officer’s decision  
— Apply online, then attend a visa centre for biometrics  
— You’ll need to provide documents like your passport, proof of funds, travel itinerary and accommodation details  
— Processing usually takes 3 weeks, sometimes longer during busy periods  
— An interview may be required
 
If you're from a visa-free country  
(such as the United States, EU countries, Australia, Japan)
 
— You must apply for an ETA before travelling  
— It costs £16 (₹1,696) and is valid for 2 years or until your passport expires  
— You can visit multiple times, but each stay is capped at 6 months  
— Apply online or via mobile app — no biometrics or documents needed  
— Most ETAs are processed within 3 working days  
— No interview or appointment is involved  
— As of April 1, 2025, the ETA is already in place for Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan  
— More visa-exempt countries will be added throughout 2024 and 2025

More From This Section

dollars

Emerging mkt flows in Feb 2025: India faces outflows, China sees inflows

Credit Card

Rewards to insurance: SBI, Axis Bank, IDFC change credit card terms

Real Estate

Maharashtra hikes property rates: What 3.9% RR rate increase means for you

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

DA arrears for central govt employees: Check payment date & amount received

Canada

Canada hikes minimum wage to $17.30 from April 1; Indian immigrants to gain

Topics : UK visas BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon