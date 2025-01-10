Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Uncertainty looms over launch of Irdai's ambitious Bima Sugam project

Uncertainty looms over launch of Irdai's ambitious Bima Sugam project

Industry players, who are also investors in the project, say it is unlikely the project will meet the announced launch date of April 2025, with few updates on its progress

insurance irdai
Premium

Bima Sugam will be backed by the regulator, the Life Insurance Council, and the General Insurance Council. | Representational

Subrata PandaAathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The insurance regulator’s ambitious project to create an Amazon-like digital platform for buying, selling, and servicing insurance policies – Bima Sugam, hailed as a 'UPI moment' for the industry by the current chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) - is yet to materialise despite extensive discussions since the idea was first mooted. What's more there is little clarity even among industry players as to when the platform is likely to be officially launched.
 
Following a meeting in June 2024 to review the status of the Bima Sugam project, Irdai chairman Debasish Panda had stated that
Topics : IRDAI Amazon UPI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon