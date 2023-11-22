Sensex (0.14%)
66023.24 + 92.47
Nifty (0.14%)
19811.85 + 28.45
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
42027.10 + 143.60
Nifty Smallcap (-1.39%)
6370.00 -89.55
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43449.60 -239.55
Heatmap

Upbeat outlook amid stable credit environment, high portfolio yield

Take moderate exposure to these funds, given the potential for defaults and downgrades in their lower-rated portfolios

Credit risk funds came into the limelight after the default of IL&FS in 2018. Until last year, several funds saw a markdown on account of defaults on various debt papers. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)
Premium

Sarbajeet K Sen
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Follow Us
Among debt funds, credit risk funds have emerged as the best-performing category with an average return of 7.67 per cent over the past year.

“Credit risk funds have outperformed other fixed-income categories due to their higher accrual, as rates have largely remained range-bound this year,” says Anurag Mittal, head of fixed income, UTI Asset Management Company (AMC).

“Also, certain stronger issuers within the credit category have witnessed spread compression as they have deleveraged their balance sheets. Furthermore, a few funds have seen recovery from stress cases, which has boosted their near-term performance,” Mittal adds.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Pension is a basic entitlement and its payment cannot be denied: HC

YES Bank hikes FD rates by 25 bps, senior citizens can earn up to 8.25%

SBI-backed payment aggregator Cashfree unveils first no-code KYC link

Explained: The pros and cons of linking RuPay Credit Card to UPI

Savings stagnate for Indians in 2023, MFs pip FDs as top investment choice

Topics : Your money Personal Finance Guide to Personal Finance Debt Funds credit risk funds

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusNolan's Oppenheimer on OTTGold-Silver Price TodaySBI PO Prelims Result 2023

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon