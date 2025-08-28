Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / UPS to NPS: Opt for NPS if service tenure is long and volatility manageable

UPS to NPS: Opt for NPS if service tenure is long and volatility manageable

Those who have a low risk appetite, prefer predictability, or are approaching retirement should stick to UPS

The Department of Expenditure (DoE) in the Ministry of Finance is likely to put out operational framework for implementing the unified pension scheme (UPS). This framework will outline the modalities for various scenarios, including individuals who
Financially, employees must heed their risk appetite before switching. And once they move to NPS, they cannot go back to UPS.

Himali Patel Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

The finance ministry has permitted a one-time, irreversible switch from the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to the National Pension System (NPS) for central government employees. The option can be exercised up to one year before superannuation or three months before the deemed retirement date in the case of voluntary retirement.
 
NPS: Growth and flexibility 
NPS permits equity allocation of up to 75 per cent till the age of 50 under the Active Choice option. “Employees can possibly get better returns over 20–30 years in NPS,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment adviser
