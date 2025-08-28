UPS to NPS: Opt for NPS if service tenure is long and volatility manageable

The finance ministry has permitted a one-time, irreversible switch from the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to the National Pension System (NPS) for central government employees. The option can be exercised up to one year before superannuation or three months before the deemed retirement date in the case of voluntary retirement.

NPS: Growth and flexibility

NPS permits equity allocation of up to 75 per cent till the age of 50 under the Active Choice option. “Employees can possibly get better returns over 20–30 years in NPS,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment adviser