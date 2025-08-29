Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / A frozen NPS account can derail your tax break: Here's why it happens

A frozen NPS account can derail your tax break: Here's why it happens

A frozen NPS account blocks contributions and tax perks, but reactivation is simple, here's the step-by-step process to get it back on track

Photo: Shutterstock

What to do if NPS account freeze: Photo: Shutterstock

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Pension System (NPS) is a popular retirement planning tool. Backed by the government and offering attractive tax breaks, it is popular among both salaried and self-employed individuals. But what many investors are not aware of is that their account can get frozen if certain rules are not followed. A frozen account restricts new contributions, withdrawals, or even basic updates, and can disrupt both retirement planning and tax savings.
 

Why an NPS account gets frozen

According to Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) rules, missing certain requirements can make your NPS inactive. Common reasons include:
 
Minimum contribution lapse: Failure to deposit the required Rs 1,000 annually in Tier I.
 
 
Incomplete KYC: Incorrect or missing documents during enrolment.
 
Non-submission of forms: Mandatory paperwork not sent to the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA).

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

No plan to restore OPS due to its 'unsustainable fiscal liability', says FM

NPS, Pension

New website makes work easier for NPS users: Here's how revamp helps them

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Outward remittances under LRS stay flat at $6.9 billion in Q1 FY26

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI net sells $3.6 bn in Jun, net short dollar position dips to $60.39 bn

Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM LIVE: Mukesh Ambani announces JIO IPO for 2026; launches new unit 'Reliance Intelligence'

 
Inactivity: No contributions or transactions for a prolonged period.
 
Suspicious activity: Unauthorised or irregular transactions flagged by the system.

How to reactivate NPS account

Reactivation can be done online or offline.
 
Online process
 
  • Log in to the CRA or eNPS portal using your Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN). 
  • Choose the ‘Contribute Online’ or ‘Unfreeze Account’ option. 
  • Make the minimum annual contribution of Rs 1,000 plus a Rs 100 reactivation fee. 
  • Confirmation is usually received within a few working days.
 
Offline process
 
  • Visit the nearest POP-SP (Points of Presence–Service Provider). 
  • Submit Form UOS-S10 along with a copy of your PRAN card. 
  • Pay the required contribution and penalty. 
  • The CRA updates your account status once processed.
 
Key points to remember
 
-Always contribute at least Rs 1,000 a year to keep the account active.
 
-Set up auto-debits or calendar reminders to avoid missing deadlines.
 
-Tax benefits are linked to contributions; missing a payment can mean losing deductions such as the additional Rs 50,000 under Section 80CCD(1B).
 
-Employer contributions under Section 80CCD (2) remain tax-efficient and can be significant for high-salary employees.
   
An NPS freeze is not permanent, but it can disrupt retirement planning and block tax savings for the year. With a small annual contribution and timely compliance, investors can ensure their NPS account stays active and continues to build long-term wealth. 
   

More From This Section

MF investments, mutual fund market, Association of Mutual Funds in India, Amfi

Equity Mutual Funds see 335% growth in 5 yrs; Small-Cap funds lead returns

old age

15,000 senior living homes by 2030: Should you invest in retirement realty?

Jio Payments Bank

Jio Payments Bank plans India's 1st auto-investing savings account: Decoded

The Department of Expenditure (DoE) in the Ministry of Finance is likely to put out operational framework for implementing the unified pension scheme (UPS). This framework will outline the modalities for various scenarios, including individuals who

UPS to NPS: Opt for NPS if service tenure is long and volatility manageablepremium

income tax return, ITR, INCOME TAX

A step-by-step guide to filing timely and accurate income tax returnpremium

Topics : NPS funds NPS NPS scheme BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon