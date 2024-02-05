Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Use ITR 2 or 3? Be prepared to make more disclosures while filing return

Contributed funds to a political party? Have gains from cryptos? The taxman wants more details

income-tax, tax filing, e-filing, tax portal, online, digital, income tax, I-T returns
Premium

A new schedule has been added to report income from cryptocurrencies and other Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs)

Bindisha Sarang
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 8:41 PM IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes notified the Income-Tax Return (ITR) Forms 2, 3, and 5 last week for filing returns for assessment year (A.Y) 2024–25. ITR forms 1, 4, and 6 were notified earlier. ITR 2 and 3 have a few changes that individual taxpayers need to be aware of so that they comply with the tax laws.

“They include new fields aimed at enhancing the transparency of transactions and increasing disclosures in claiming deductions,” says Ronodeep Dutta, counsel, AQUILAW.

ITR-2 is for individuals or HUFs who receive income from sources other than profits and gains from business or

Also Read

Errors in ITR filing to extra audits: Why your ITR refund may be delayed

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Budget 2024: Rebate under new income tax regime may be hiked to Rs 7.5 lakh

Sebi's new disclosure norms likely to impact few FPIs due to exemptions

Fast-fashion retail giant Shein may go public with US IPO filing

Explained: Paytm fiasco impact on mutual fund investors

'Steady comeback of FII flows likely to support large-cap stocks this year'

Risk of near-term volatility in both gold and silver, says Nippon India MF

Passive funds have not had a single net outflow month in the last year

Consider consequences before stopping EMI

Topics : Personal Finance Guide to Personal Finance Income Tax filing Income disclosure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon