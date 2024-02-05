Use ITR 2 or 3? Be prepared to make more disclosures while filing return

A new schedule has been added to report income from cryptocurrencies and other Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs)

The Central Board of Direct Taxes notified the Income-Tax Return (ITR) Forms 2, 3, and 5 last week for filing returns for assessment year (A.Y) 2024–25. ITR forms 1, 4, and 6 were notified earlier. ITR 2 and 3 have a few changes that individual taxpayers need to be aware of so that they comply with the tax laws.

“They include new fields aimed at enhancing the transparency of transactions and increasing disclosures in claiming deductions,” says Ronodeep Dutta, counsel, AQUILAW.

ITR-2 is for individuals or HUFs who receive income from sources other than profits and gains from business or