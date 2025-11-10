Monday, November 10, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Use RERA portals for property due diligence before and after purchase

Use RERA portals for property due diligence before and after purchase

Whether you wish to assess a developer's track record or the quarterly progress of a project, this is the source you should turn to

Registration also provides buyers with legal rights to seek refunds or compensation for delays or violations.

Sanjeev Sinha
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

In the Hitendrakumar Bhaichandbai Panchal v. Piramal Estate Pvt Limited case, the homebuyer alleged that the developer’s refusal to share information delayed the approval of his State Bank of India (SBI) home loan. The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), however, held that the project was duly registered. All disclosures were available online, and hence, the builder was not responsible for the delay. The case underlines the need for buyers to make better use of state RERA websites.
 
Check RERA registration
 
Before booking a flat, buyers should confirm that the project is registered with the state’s RERA portal.
