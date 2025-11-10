Use RERA portals for property due diligence before and after purchase

In the Hitendrakumar Bhaichandbai Panchal v. Piramal Estate Pvt Limited case, the homebuyer alleged that the developer’s refusal to share information delayed the approval of his State Bank of India (SBI) home loan. The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), however, held that the project was duly registered. All disclosures were available online, and hence, the builder was not responsible for the delay. The case underlines the need for buyers to make better use of state RERA websites.
Check RERA registration
Before booking a flat, buyers should confirm that the project is registered with the state’s RERA portal.