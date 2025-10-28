Vehicle ownership transfer: Hand over only after submitting Form 29

The Himachal Pradesh (HP) High Court recently ruled that a vehicle’s registered owner remains legally responsible for any accident until ownership is officially transferred in accordance with Section 50 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, even if the vehicle was sold earlier.

The case

In 2016, a car registered in the name of Boby Chauhan rolled down a ravine in Himachal Pradesh, killing three people. Chauhan claimed he had sold the car to the driver, Gian Chand, before the accident. However, the HP High Court held that under Section 50 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, ownership had not been