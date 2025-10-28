Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Vehicle ownership transfer: Hand over only after submitting Form 29

Vehicle ownership transfer: Hand over only after submitting Form 29

Seller must ensure the vehicle remains insured during ownership transfer so that any liability is borne by the insurer, as per the Himachal Pradesh High Court ruling

HP High Court rules that a vehicle’s registered owner remains legally liable for accidents until official ownership transfer under the Motor Vehicles Act, even if the vehicle was sold earlier.

Sanjeev Sinha New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh (HP) High Court recently ruled that a vehicle’s registered owner remains legally responsible for any accident until ownership is officially transferred in accordance with Section 50 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, even if the vehicle was sold earlier.
 
The case
 
In 2016, a car registered in the name of Boby Chauhan rolled down a ravine in Himachal Pradesh, killing three people. Chauhan claimed he had sold the car to the driver, Gian Chand, before the accident. However, the HP High Court held that under Section 50 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, ownership had not been
