Wedding wisdom: Avoid loans, don't splurge to secure other financial goals

A recent research report by Jefferies pegs the market size of India’s wedding industry at around Rs 10 trillion (around $130 billion). If weddings were a consumption category, it would rank as the second largest retail consumption category, after food and grocery. An estimated 8-10 million weddings take place in India each year. The average wedding costs more than three times the average yearly household income, according to the report. Given the money needed for the event, financial planners say it is important to plan for it.

Start early, set target

Planning for this goal should begin