What to do, what to avoid in your first equity mutual fund investment

Which was your first equity mutual fund? Mine was an equity fund from Fidelity about 17-18 years ago. I picked up the fund after reading the bestselling book ‘One up on Wall Street’ by legendary fund manager Peter Lynch. In the eighties and nineties, Lynch worked as a fund manager with Fidelity. I was so impressed with his writings that I picked up a fund from Fidelity AMC in India. Yes, Fidelity was in India and later sold the business to L&T Mutual Fund (MF). I don’t remember when I exited the fund but it helped me learn a few

Market investors can reduce their risk by building a diverse portfolio. (File photo)

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com