Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / World Health Day: Conduct a thorough checkup of your health insurance

World Health Day: Conduct a thorough checkup of your health insurance

Ensure the policy offers adequate sum insured to deal with even critical illnesses, and move out of policies with sub-limits

Purchasing Health Insurance
Premium

A significant number of individuals who purchased their health insurance policies nearly a decade ago have not revised their sum insured. | Representational

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

April 7, which is World Health Day, presents an opportunity for policyholders to re-evaluate their health insurance coverage. If the existing policy is found to have glaring inadequacies, consider porting to a more comprehensive plan.
 
Inadequate health insurance
 
A significant number of individuals who purchased their health insurance policies nearly a decade ago have not revised their sum insured, which continues to remain at the original Rs 2-3 lakh. With medical inflation averaging around 14-15 per cent annually, such coverage is now grossly insufficient. “The average cost of hospitalisation for 2.5–3 days can come to Rs 1.5–1.75 lakh. The cost
Topics : Health Insurance Insurance coverage cancer treatment

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon