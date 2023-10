Manu Kohli, 49, a finance industry professional in Delhi recalls why he took up amateur golf five years ago. "The game is a true reflection of life with every day a new one, and your last day’s score has no relevance, and you start afresh. The thing that draws me every time to those lovely greens is walking and the friendships that you develop while playing the sport,” he says.

"This is a game of skill and of patience, and