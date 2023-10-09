close
Sensex (-0.42%)
65718.19 -277.44
Nifty (-0.45%)
19565.70 -87.80
Nifty Midcap (-1.04%)
39866.65 -418.05
Nifty Smallcap (-1.32%)
5842.95 -78.45
Nifty Bank (-0.81%)
44002.55 -358.05
Heatmap

You can soon create your card tokens directly from your bank account

Until now, the cardholders had to create different tokens through each merchant's application or webpage. This would require time and effort from the users.

Credit card

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us
You will soon be allowed to generate card tokens on your bank’s website or app instead of e-commerce websites / apps while shopping online, thereby eliminating data security concerns regarding token generation at e-commerce or merchant portals.

Tokenisation refers to replacement of actual card details with an alternate code called the “token”, which shall be unique for a combination of card, token requestor (i.e. the entity which accepts request from the customer for tokenisation of a card and passes it on to the card network to issue a corresponding token) and device (referred hereafter as “identified device”).

 A tokenised card transaction is considered safer as the actual card details are not shared with the merchant during transaction processing.
RBI introduced Card-on-File Tokenisation (CoFT) in September 2021 and began implementation from October 1, 2022. Currently, ,Card-on-File(CoF) token can only be created through merchant’s application or webpage. The Reserve Bank of India has now proposed to introduce CoF token creation facilities directly at the issuer bank level. 

This measure will enhance convenience for cardholders to get tokens created and linked to their existing accounts with various e-commerce applications.
"The proposal to introduce card-on-file tokenization directly at the bank level is a game-changer for cardholders and the financial industry as a whole. It enhances convenience and security, reducing the friction associated with digital transactions. This forward-looking initiative reflects the RBI’s commitment to fostering a robust and secure payments landscape in India," said Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, at State Bank of India.

So far, over 56 crore tokens have been created on which transactions with value of over Rs 5 lakh crore have been undertaken.

Tokenisation has improved transaction security and transaction approval rate. 

With the introduction of new channels for Card-On-File (CoF) tokenisation, the volume of tokenised transactions will accelerate rapidly while enhancing convenience for cardholders.

Until now, the cardholders had to create different tokens through each merchant’s application or webpage. This would require time and effort from the users. Going forward, tokens will be created at the issuer bank level and linked to their existing accounts with various e-commerce applications.

"This will eliminate the duplication of tokenisation process at each app or website along with increased transaction security, resulting in reduced card-data-related frauds. This strategic move aligns with the evolving landscape of digital payments, ensuring a safer and more user-friendly ecosystem for consumers and merchants alike," said Mandar Agashe, Founder & Vice Chairman at Sarvatra Technologies.

Once the move is implemented, would be able to create and manage your card tokens for e-commerce sites directly from your bank account, similar to setting your credit and spending limits over net banking or your banking app.

"Unsafe use of credit cards puts your finances at risk. The RBI took cognisance of these unsafe practices and issued guidelines for the tokenisation of data. It is a safer method as the actual card details are not shared with a merchant during a transaction. The customer’s details are converted into a token, and a transaction takes place through it without any personal details being shared by the card owner. With tokenisation, customers can register or de-register their card for a particular use, i.e., contactless, QR code-based, in-app payments etc," said Adhil Shetty of Bankbazaar.

Also Read

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

What are cashback credit cards? Which are the best ones? How to pick?

HDFC Bank's premium co-branded credit card with Marriot: Is it worth it?

As credit card transactions rise in India, debit cards take a backseat

Demand for RuPay credit cards pips Visa and Mastercard in tier II cities

GST Council approves 'amnesty scheme' for appeal filing till Jan 2024

Disclose lifestyle, health conditions to avoid denial of insurance claim

Top 5 business ideas under 20000 to start making money today

Health insurance policy for the elderly: How to choose the right one

Unchanged repo rate is a festive bonanza for home and car buyers


"RBI’s announcement on CoFT empowers cardholders to create tokens across merchants, eliminating payment friction and the need to manually enter card data. This seamless user experience will enhance the customer journey while also aiding banks with increased activation and spends," said Khilan Haria, SVP and Head of Payments Product, Razorpay.

 Tokenisation has been allowed on consumer devices like mobile phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, wearables (wrist watches, bands, etc.), Internet of Things (IoT) devices, etc, for all use cases / channels (e.g., contactless card transactions, payments through QR codes, apps etc.

"“The proposal to introduce card-on-file tokenization directly at the bank level enhances convenience and security, reducing the friction associated with digital transactions," said Rajsri Rengan, India Head of Development, Banking and Payments, at FIS.

Topics : Credit cards

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon