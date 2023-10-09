You can soon create your card tokens directly from your bank account

Tokenisation refers to replacement of actual card details with an alternate code called the “token”, which shall be unique for a combination of card, token requestor (i.e. the entity which accepts request from the customer for tokenisation of a card and passes it on to the card network to issue a corresponding token) and device (referred hereafter as “identified device”).



A tokenised card transaction is considered safer as the actual card details are not shared with the merchant during transaction processing.

You will soon be allowed to generate card tokens on your bank’s website or app instead of e-commerce websites / apps while shopping online, thereby eliminating data security concerns regarding token generation at e-commerce or merchant portals.