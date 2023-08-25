HDFC Bank's premium co-branded credit card with Marriot: Is it worth it?

HDFC Bank has become the first bank in India to launch a partnership with Marriott Bonvoy, the global loyalty programme of Marriot, making it the first co-branded credit card in India for a hospitality chain.
The co-branded credit card will run on Diners Club®, part of the Discover Global Network and aims to be one of the most rewarding travel cards in India.
Here is everything you need to know
1. HDFC Bank has launched a new credit card in partnership with international hotel chain Marriott to capitalise on the soaring domestic and global travel. The card is a co-branded product with Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott's customer loyalty programme. Diners Club International is the network partner.
2. This is the bank's second co-branded offering this year after the launch of a card in July with the food delivery platform Swiggy.
5. From budget-friendly hotels to high-end resorts worldwide, the Marriott Bonvoy program has properties at every budget and in most destinations.You can earn Marriott Bonvoy points in several ways, ranging from hotel stays to cruises, rental cars and everything in between.
3. The Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank credit card aims to leverage the strengths of the two brands, offering consumers an unprecedented array of travel benefits, including Silver Elite Status with Marriott Bonvoy, that comes with benefits such as priority late checkout, exclusive member rates, Marriott Bonvoy bonus points.
4.Designed with the new generation of travelers in mind, the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank credit cardholders can earn Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible spending. These points can be redeemed at participating hotels across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio – from free nights and upgrades within the 31-brand portfolio. The cardholders will also have the convenience to transfer points to nearly 40 airlines across the globe.
6. Joining fees: Joining/ Renewal Membership Fee of Rs.3000 + Applicable Taxes.
Welcome Benefit of 1 Complimentary Night Award is applicable only after the joining fee is realized
7. Eligibility: Salaried Indian National:
Age: Min 21 years & Max 60 Years
Gross Monthly Income> Rs 1,00,000
Self Employed Indian National:
Age: Min 21 years & Max 65 Years
Income: ITR > Rs 15 Lakhs per annum.
8 Key benefits of Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank credit card
Welcome & annual spend based milestone benefits:
(*Card sign up is confirmed upon credit approval and payment of joining fee)
- One Free Night award worth up to 15,000 points to be redeemed for a one-night stay at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.
- Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status and 10 Elite Night credits to accelerate cardholders’ journey with Marriott Bonvoy upon successful sign-up.
- Earn up to 3 additional Free Night awards upon meeting spending thresholds.
Additional benefits:
- Earn Marriott Bonvoy points for every Rs 150 spent:
- Earn 8 Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy
- Earn 4 Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible purchases across travel, dining and entertainment.
- Earn 2 Marriott Bonvoy points on all other eligible purchases.
- Complimentary access to over 1,000 airport lounges across the globe
- 12 complimentary access to domestic lounges each year
- 12 complimentary access to international lounges each year.
- Complimentary access to participating golf courses globally, up to 2 times per quarter
- Insurance against loss or delayed baggage, loss of passport, ticket as well as missed connection to be covered by HDFC Bank
- Complimentary personal air accident insurance cover
Marriott Bonvoy Points will not be accrued for the following product categories:
Fuel
Smart EMI / Dial an EMI transaction
Wallet loads / Gift or Prepaid Card loads/ Voucher purchase
Cash Advances
Payment of Outstanding Balances
Payment of card fees and other charges
Government-related transactions and rental transactions
Milestone benefit
1 Free Night Award on Eligible Spend of Rs 6 lakhs in an Anniversary Year
1 Free Night Award on Eligible Spend of Rs 9 lakh in an Anniversary Year
1 Free Night Award on Eligible Spend of Rs 15 lakh in an Anniversary YearEach Free Night Award (valid for 12months) can be redeemed for a one-night stay, inclusive of room rate and applicable taxes, at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy with a redemption level up to 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points.
Is the card worth it?
The card is intended to to bring more people into the fold of Marriott Bonvoy in India. At just Rs 3,000 + GST per annum, experts said it is a sweet deal for those who end up travelling at boutique Marriot hotels as you not only get a free night stay on joining, but also 10 Elite nights without much effort. However, since it is specifically for Marriot stays, its usage is limited.
"A premium hotel co-branded credit card can be beneficial when you're loyal to a particular hospitality network. These cards are typically meant for premium customers and offer benefits that may include complimentary airport lounge access, free stays for reaching threshold spending limits, complimentary personal insurance and other discounts. If you are a regular traveler and prefer a particular hotel chain, these perks can significantly enhance your stay experience," said Pankaj Bansal, Chief Business Officer, BankBazaar.com
In short, if you are a frequent flyer and prefer premium stays this card is definately a plus. This is certainly not meant for regular flyers or other customers as it may cost higher to carry this card if you don't meet the threshold spending limit.
The drawback: Hotel credit cards such as this one award bonus points when you use them to pay for stays at its participating hotels. Many credit cards also give you bonus points for spending on specific categories, such as grocery stores, petrol pumps, rental payouts ets. If you choose a card that doesn't reward your spending habits, you miss out.
Before you decide to opt for it, read the fineprint and look out for annual fees, interest charges and late payment fees.