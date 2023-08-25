HDFC Bank's premium co-branded credit card with Marriot: Is it worth it?

HDFC Bank has become the first bank in India to launch a partnership with Marriott Bonvoy, the global loyalty programme of Marriot, making it the first co-branded credit card in India for a hospitality chain.

3. The Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank credit card aims to leverage the strengths of the two brands, offering consumers an unprecedented array of travel benefits, including Silver Elite Status with Marriott Bonvoy, that comes with benefits such as priority late checkout, exclusive member rates, Marriott Bonvoy bonus points.



4.Designed with the new generation of travelers in mind, the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank credit cardholders can earn Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible spending. These points can be redeemed at participating hotels across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio – from free nights and upgrades within the 31-brand portfolio. The cardholders will also have the convenience to transfer points to nearly 40 airlines across the globe.



5. From budget-friendly hotels to high-end resorts worldwide, the Marriott Bonvoy program has properties at every budget and in most destinations.You can earn Marriott Bonvoy points in several ways, ranging from hotel stays to cruises, rental cars and everything in between.



6. Joining fees: Joining/ Renewal Membership Fee of Rs.3000 + Applicable Taxes.

The co-branded credit card will run on Diners Club®, part of the Discover Global Network and aims to be one of the most rewarding travel cards in India.1. HDFC Bank has launched a new credit card in partnership with international hotel chain Marriott to capitalise on the soaring domestic and global travel. The card is a co-branded product with Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott's customer loyalty programme. Diners Club International is the network partner.2. This is the bank's second co-branded offering this year after the launch of a card in July with the food delivery platform Swiggy.