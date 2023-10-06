close
Top 5 business ideas under 20000 to start making money today

A successful business requires a good business idea, sufficient investment and determination to face any obstacles. Here are the top 5 business ideas with an investment of less than Rs 20000

Indian rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Starting a business is more about making an idea happen, but most of the founders struggle between a good idea and sufficient investment before the real struggle begins. 

You must ensure that you are working on the right plan or with sufficient investment before losing track. A successful business needs several things like the right plan, investment, and utmost determination to make it a successful business as one needs to have a very clear idea of the business before stepping into an entrepreneurial journey. If you have the determination but lack sufficient funds, here are the five business ideas under 20000.

5 best business ideas under 20000

Handmade candles

Candles never go out of demand, and this is a flourishing business option under Rs 20,000. Candles are used for various religious or decoration purposes. The demand touches the sky during the festive season, even on normal days the demand for therapeutic and scented candles remains quite high in restaurants, households and hotels. Hence, it could be the perfect business idea to start with a low investment.

Pickles

Another good and feasible business idea with low investment is the pickles business. Having pickles during meals is quite popular in India, almost every household has at least one variant of pickle. Thus, if you want to start with a small business, pickles business is a safe and easy option. The demand for pickles in the Indian market remains high throughout the year, and one can begin this business with Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,00 (approximately).

Content Writing

This is one of the most trending business options as people are selling their writing skills. One with sufficient skill can begin a content writing business which doesn't even require huge capital. All you need is the right skills and sufficient investment to begin as a content writer and you can share your expertise with those who want your writing services for their business. All you need is an understanding of how content works and the ability to create influencing content.

Day care services

In this busy world where both parents work, the daycare business is a significantly flourishing idea. All you need is a place where you will take care of their child. This doesn't need much capital for investment and with a nominal amount, one can begin a successful day care service centre where people can drop their child in case of emergency. One can begin the daycare services with less than Rs 20,000.

Mobile repair service

If you have the required skills and knowledge about mobile repair services, you can start a mobile repair service centre. This is one of the most feasible businesses which doesn't require a huge investment, rather one can start this business idea with an investment of less than Rs 20,000. This business is very profitable as almost every adult has a smartphone, and almost everyone needs to repair his phone once in a while.

business in India Doing business in India business

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon