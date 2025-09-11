Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Your everyday credit card just got better: Amazon Pay ICICI Bank revamp

Your everyday credit card just got better: Amazon Pay ICICI Bank revamp

The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card lowers forex fees, continues 5% unlimited rewards on shopping and travel bookings

Credit card

1% unlimited cashback on all other spends outside Amazon (excluding fuel, rent, tax, education, utilities, and international spends)

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank have announced the renewal of their long-standing partnership for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, India’s most-adopted co-branded credit card with over 5 million customers. Since its launch in 2018, the card has transformed digital payments in India with transparent rewards, zero fees, and seamless convenience.
 
Enhanced Travel Benefits and Lower Forex Fees
 
Effective October 11, 2025, the card will reduce the forex markup on international transactions from 3.5% to just 1.99%, making it an even more attractive option for frequent travellers. Prime members continue to enjoy 5% unlimited cashback on shopping and travel bookings via Amazon Pay, while Non-Prime members receive 3% unlimited rewards.
 
 
With these updates, the card is not just India’s most rewarding everyday credit card but also an ideal companion for travel, offering value across both daily expenses and international journeys.
 
Key Travel Enhancements

Also Read

Credit Card

ICICI Bank, Amazon Pay renew partnership for co-branded credit cards

Vikas Bansal, CEO, Amazon Pay India

Amazon Pay India CEO bats for balanced MDR to support stakeholders

Amazon pay

Amazon Pay launches 'Rewards Gold': Get 5% cashback every time you spend

cement

4 reasons HDFC Securities recommends 'Add' on JK Cement, raises target

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

BSE, Angel One drop up to 5% on report of curbs on weekly derivatives

 
Reduced forex markup: 1.99% on international transactions (previously 3.5%)
 
Unlimited cashback on travel bookings: 5% for Prime members, 3% for Non-Prime members
 
Core Benefits That Continue
 
  • No joining or annual fees
  • 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon shopping for Prime members, 3% for Non-Prime
  • Always-on 3-month no-cost EMI on eligible Amazon.in purchases
  • 2% cashback on Amazon Pay transactions (excluding rent, tax, education)
  • 1% cashback on all other spends outside Amazon (excluding fuel, rent, tax, education, utilities, and international spends)
  • 1% fuel surcharge waiver
  • Seamless Digital Experience
 
The card maintains a fully digital onboarding process, ensuring convenience from application to renewal. This reflects Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank’s focus on speed, simplicity, and customer-centric design, solidifying the card’s position as a smart choice for everyday and travel spending.
 
Industry Leaders on the Upgrade
 
"We’re elevating India’s most trusted co-branded credit card to new heights. Our over 5 million customers have consistently benefited from unlimited cashback, zero fees, and easy redemption. These enhancements reflect our commitment to simplifying credit for everyday life and rewarding experiences, from shopping essentials to travel," said  Mayank Jain, Director – Credit & Lending, Amazon Pay India.
 
"The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card has been one of the fastest-growing co-branded cards in the country. By reducing forex markups and offering enhanced rewards on travel, we are catering to digitally savvy users who want smarter, more rewarding ways to pay," said Vipul Agarwal, Head – Cards & Payment Solutions, ICICI Bank.
 

More From This Section

Fixed deposits, mutual funds, interest rates

Fixed deposit rates peak at 8.5%: What various banks are offering in Sept

RBI

RBI acquires prime Nariman Point land for ₹3,472 cr for new office complex

Insurance

No GST from today: Health and life insurance premiums get cheaper early

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

ITR-5, 6, 7 get Excel utilities to cut errors as Sept 15 deadline nears

FD Return Calculator

Suryoday ups fixed deposit rates to 8.67%, offers more to senior citizens

Topics : Amazon Pay

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon