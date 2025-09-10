Suryoday Small Finance Bank has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates to offer one of the highest returns in banking for deposits below Rs 3 crore. The move, effective September 8, comes at a time when small finance banks (SFBs) are competing with mainstream lenders to attract retail deposits.
Suryoday’s new rates
The bank’s new rates will likely appeal t medium and long-term investors by offering:
Rate for five-year FD: 8.20 per cent per annum for regular customers (8.46 per cent annualised yield); 8.40 per cent for senior citizens (8.67 per cent yield).
For one-year FD: 7.40 per cent across domestic, NRE, and NRO accounts (7.61 per cent annualised yield).
Rates for deposits of more than two years: 7.25 per cent for regular customers and 7.45 per cent for senior citizens.
All deposits are covered under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, which protects up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor.
Suryoday bank FD rates List
Suryoday and peers
Large commercial banks offer 6-7 per cent interest rate for one-year fixed deposits and 6.5-7.25 per cent for five-year deposits. Among small finance banks, AU Small Finance Bank offers 7.1 per cent for three years and 6.75 per cent for five years, while Equitas SFB’s 5-year rate stands at 7.5 per cent.
What it means for savers
For investors looking at stable, risk-free returns, Suryoday’s FD rates offer an opportunity to lock into higher yields. Senior citizens benefit from an additional 0.20 per cent premium, pushing effective returns close to 8.9 per cent.
Financial planners advise savers to ladder their deposits across maturities instead of locking everything into one tenure. This ensures liquidity and reduces reinvestment risk if rates fall in the future.