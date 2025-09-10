Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Suryoday ups fixed deposit rates to 8.67%, offers more to senior citizens

Suryoday ups fixed deposit rates to 8.67%, offers more to senior citizens

Small finance bank says its terms are among the most attractive in banking

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Suryoday Small Finance Bank has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates to offer one of the highest returns in banking for deposits below Rs 3 crore. The move, effective September 8, comes at a time when small finance banks (SFBs) are competing with mainstream lenders to attract retail deposits.

Suryoday’s new rates

The bank’s new rates will likely appeal t medium and long-term investors by offering:
 
Rate for five-year FD: 8.20 per cent per annum for regular customers (8.46 per cent annualised yield); 8.40 per cent for senior citizens (8.67 per cent yield).
 
For one-year FD: 7.40 per cent across domestic, NRE, and NRO accounts (7.61 per cent annualised yield).
 
 
Rates for deposits of more than two years: 7.25 per cent for regular customers and 7.45 per cent for senior citizens.

All deposits are covered under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, which protects up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor.
 

Suryoday bank FD rates List

(Effective from 08 September 2025)
Rates For Amount <3 Crore Domestic Deposit Senior Citizen Deposit Non-Resident Deposit
Period Interest Rate (Per Annum) Annualised Yield° Interest Rate (Per Annum) Annualised Yield° NRE Annualised Yield° NRO Annualised Yield°
7 Days to 14 Days 4.00% 4.00% 4.20% 4.20% NA NA 4.00% 4.00%
15 Days to 45 Days 4.25% 4.25% 4.45% 4.45% NA NA 4.25% 4.25%
46 Days to 90 Days 4.50% 4.50% 4.70% 4.70% NA NA 4.50% 4.50%
91 Days to 6 Months 5.00% 5.00% 5.20% 5.20% NA NA 5.00% 5.00%
6 Month 1 Day 6.75% 6.92% 6.95% 7.13% NA NA 6.75% 6.92%
Above 6 Month 1 Day to 9 Months 5.50% 5.61% 5.70% 5.82% NA NA 5.50% 5.61%
Above 9 Months to less than 1 Year 6.00% 6.14% 6.20% 6.35% NA NA 6.00% 6.14%
1 Year 7.40% 7.61% 7.60% 7.82% 7.40% 7.61% 7.40% 7.61%
Above 1 Year to 15 Months 7.25% 7.45% 7.45% 7.66% 7.25% 7.45% 7.25% 7.45%
Above 15 Months to 18 Months 7.25% 7.45% 7.45% 7.66% 7.25% 7.45% 7.25% 7.45%
Above 18 Months to 2 Years 7.25% 7.45% 7.45% 7.66% 7.25% 7.45% 7.25% 7.45%
Above 2 Years to 30 Months 7.25% 7.45% 7.45% 7.66% 7.25% 7.45% 7.25% 7.45%
Above 30 Months to 36 Months 7.25% 7.45% 7.45% 7.66% 7.25% 7.45% 7.25% 7.45%
Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 6.75% 6.92% 6.95% 7.13% 6.75% 6.92% 6.75% 6.92%
5 Years 8.20% 8.46% 8.40% 8.67% 8.20% 8.46% 8.20% 8.46%
Above 5 Years to 10 Years 7.25% 7.45% 7.45% 7.66% 7.25% 7.45% 7.25% 7.45%
 

Suryoday and peers

Large commercial banks offer 6-7 per cent interest rate for one-year fixed deposits and 6.5-7.25 per cent for five-year deposits. Among small finance banks, AU Small Finance Bank offers 7.1 per cent for three years and 6.75 per cent for five years, while Equitas SFB’s 5-year rate stands at 7.5 per cent.
 

What it means for savers

For investors looking at stable, risk-free returns, Suryoday’s FD rates offer an opportunity to lock into higher yields. Senior citizens benefit from an additional 0.20 per cent premium, pushing effective returns close to 8.9 per cent.
 
Financial planners advise savers to ladder their deposits across maturities instead of locking everything into one tenure. This ensures liquidity and reduces reinvestment risk if rates fall in the future.

Topics : FD rates fixed deposit rates BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

