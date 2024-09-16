Business Standard
Home / Health / 21-day quarantine, tests: Bengaluru airport sets up Mpox testing stations

21-day quarantine, tests: Bengaluru airport sets up Mpox testing stations

Mpox crisis: Travellers who test positive will be required to undergo a 21-day mandatory quarantine, similar to the protocols implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic

Mpox in Congo

Image: Bloomberg

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru airport has opened four Mpox sscreening stations, where authorities are checking all the international travellers for elevated temperature and other symptoms. 

Those who test positive will be required to undergo a 21-day mandatory quarantine, similar to the protocols implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A spokesperson for the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that the airport is ready with safety protocols.

“All international passengers arriving at the airport are being thoroughly checked for elevated temperatures as part of the screening process,” the spokesperson said.

As of now, India has reported one case of Mpox, but it was not the variant for which WHO has sounded alert. The case in India is not the Clade 1b strain, which is considered the more virulent form of the virus.
 

What do the safety protocols set for Mpox say?

1. An isolation zone has been set up to handle potential cases, allowing for prompt intervention if needed.

More From This Section

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Man in Malappuram died due to Nipah virus, says Kerala Health Minister

Doctor, Surgery

All doctors to have unique IDs; NMC starts registration on its new portal

Vaccine

ICMR to advance 1st in-human trials for Zika, flu, blood cancer therapies

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Monsoon illnesses In India: Check common diseases and preventive measures

viral fever

Monsoon season health guide: Tips to prevent the spread of viral fevers

2. Passengers arriving from areas with high Mpox rates, especially from African countries, are subject to enhanced monitoring.
3. Individuals who test positive will be required to undergo a mandatory 21-day quarantine, following procedures similar to those implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic. They will be released only after a subsequent test confirms they are no longer infected.

Mpox: A health emergency


On August 14, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Mpox a public health emergency.

In addition, a suspected case of Mpox was reported at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Saturday. A traveller arriving on a PIA flight from Jeddah exhibited symptoms consistent with Mpox.

Mpox is a viral disease. Originally identified in primates, it can be transmitted to humans through direct contact with infected animals or via person-to-person contact with bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, or contaminated materials.

Symptoms include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. While the disease generally resolves on its own within a few weeks, severe cases can occur. Public health measures focus on isolation, infection control, and monitoring for outbreaks.

(With agency inputs) 

Also Read

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine

WHO grants first mpox vaccine approval to enhance response in Africa

Mpox, blood

Mpox deaths rise by 107 in one week, Africa CDC calls toll unacceptable

Monkeypox

Mpox patient recovering well, no need to panic: LNJP medical director

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine

Africa's doses fall short amid Mpox spread while rich nations have plenty

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine

Canada to donate 'up to 200,000' doses of mpox vaccine: Govt official

Topics : Monkeypox Mpox healthcare BS Web Reports Bengaluru Kempegowda Airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBajaj Housing Finance IPO listing todayBuy & Sell Stock on Sep 16PN Gadgil Jewellers IPOJan-Dhan AccountsUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon