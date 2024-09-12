Monsoon season health guide: Tips to prevent the spread of viral fevers

Weather changes can affect different people in different ways, and it depends on many factors, especially how well our immune systems are developed. Some people's immune systems are strong and can handle changes in the weather without experiencing any health problems, while others can get viral fevers or other related problems. Depending on the region, India's monsoon season typically lasts from June to August. During this time, a variety of viral fevers and diseases can spread by water, air, and vectors. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp What is a viral fever? A group of viral infections that affect the body and are characterized by fever, burning eyes, headaches, body aches, nausea, and vomiting are collectively referred to as viral fevers. A higher incidence of viral fever is seen in children and the elderly due to weakened immune systems.

How is a viral fever treated?

As per the doctors, viral fever is a common ailment that can usually be treated at home unless it gets severe enough to necessitate hospitalization. Typical approaches to assist someone in obtaining symptom relief includes:

• Use over-the-counter medications for fevers, such as crocin or disprin. But these medications must be taken on a doctor's advice, particularly in cases involving minors.

• Make sure your body gets enough sleep and relax.

• It is important to stay hydrated in these circumstances, so make sure you are drinking enough water.

• Warm up your body with a lukewarm bath.

How can viral fever be prevented?

Even while viral fever and illnesses are frequent, particularly during the monsoon season, taking a few easy precautions will help greatly reduce their likelihood. The doctors suggest the following advice to avoid fever and viral infections:

• Hand sanitization with hand rubs or soap washing are good ways to practise personal hygiene, especially after coming indoors.

• Keep your surroundings and your home tidy.

• You should not communicate with someone you know is contaminated.

• Avoid often touching your lips and nose, especially outside.

• Always cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. To stop the illness from spreading, stay out of public places if you are sick and have a fever.

• Eating a nutritious, well-balanced diet will help you stay healthy and maintain a strong immune system.

• Get frequent exercise, hydrate well, and get at least eight hours of sleep each night.