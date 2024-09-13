Business Standard
Monsoon illnesses In India: Check common diseases and preventive measures

Rains bring relief from the heatwave but along come a range of diseases and illnesses. Some diseases can be deadly and, therefore, it is important to take precautionary measures

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Sep 13 2024

Monsoon season is at its peak and it brings relief from the scorching heat. However, the season also brings with it many diseases which could be hazardous if not treated on time. The monsoon season is critical and one needs to be very cautious to stay safe throughout the rainy season. 

List Of Monsoon Diseases

Here are monsoon diseases:
Dengue

Dengue is a viral disease transmitted through the Aedes mosquito bite breeds in stagnant water. The symptoms of the disease include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and bleeding.
 

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is another viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes characterised by high fever, muscle pain, severe joint pain, headache, and fatigue. The joint pain is debilitating and it lasts for weeks. 

Malaria

Parasite Plasmodium is the reason behind Malaria and it is transmitted through the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito. The symptoms include high fever, chills, sweating, headache, nausea and vomiting.

Typhoid

The bacterial infection is caused through food and water and its symptoms are prolonged fever, weakness, abdominal pain, headache and loss of appetite. Sometimes, the diseases can get severe, leading to intestinal bleeding. 

Viral Fever

Various viruses are the reason behind viral fever. There are some symptoms like high fever, body aches, muscle aches, headache, and sometimes even a rash. These infections are self-limiting and it can be uncomfortable. 

Cold and Flu

Cold and flu are very common diseases during monsoons. The symptoms of cold and flu include runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, body aches, headache and fever.

Stomach Flu

Stomach flu or viral gastroenteritis is an intestinal infection characterised by watery diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, and sometimes fever. It is spread through contaminated food or water. 

How to prevent diseases?

Here are the prevention techniques:

Maintain Personal Hygiene

It is important to maintain personal hygiene during monsoon season to prevent diseases such as flu, cold, and respiratory infections. It is important to wash your hands, often with soap, and water and more often, especially after coming in contact with rainwater. Do not touch your face with unclean hands. 

Drink Clean and Safe Water

It is important to drink pure water or boiled water. If you rely on tap water, use purifiers to help in monsoon disease prevention. Avoid water consumption from unreliable sources, such as roadside vendors.

Eat Fresh and Home-Cooked Food

During the rainy season, food can be spoiled during high humidity levels. To prevent foodborne diseases like diarrhoea and food poisoning, eat fresh, well-cooked meals. Don’t eat vegetables and fruits without proper cleaning. 

Use Mosquito Repellents

Monsoon season is an invitation to several mosquito-transmitted diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. It is advisable not to collect water in flower pots and buckets, and keep them clean to avoid mosquito breeding. 

Protect Yourself from the Rain

Avoid getting drenched during rain as it can cause infection and illness like the common cold, flu, and fungal infections. It is important to protect yourself if you get wet so change your clothes immediately to prevent fungal infections.

Boost Your Immunity

A strong immune system is vital for fighting off rainy-season diseases which include immune-boosting foods in your diet like fruits rich in vitamin C, and vegetables. It is vital to stay hydrated and getting an adequate amount of sleep can contribute to a healthy immune system. 

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

