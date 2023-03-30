51% women in India have ongoing health issues, reveals GOQii survey



Endometriosis has emerged as a new health issue, affecting one in every 10 women of reproductive age, according to a year-long study of 3,000 women in India by GOQii, a smart preventive health-tech company. The survey found that 57.1 per cent of women have had endometriosis for one to five years. A women's health report ’22-23, titled "Live Well and Stay Healthy: Lifestyle is a Powerful Medicine," has found that 51 per cent of women in India continue to struggle with ongoing health issues such as menstrual irregularities, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), hypothyroidism, UTI and fibroids, diabetes, and infertility.



The survey indicates that 16.5 per cent of women have menstrual issues, and 1.2 per cent have infertility issues, with 21.7 per cent of the women agreeing that their advanced age was indeed a factor contributing to infertility issues. Research has indicated that genetic, hormonal and environmental factors may play a role in the onset of endometriosis, though the exact cause of the condition is still unknown.



Nearly 41.7 per cent of women have PCOS for more than five years, and a similar number of women have had the diagnosis within the past 12 months. Also, 63.3 per cent of those polled experience irregular or infrequent menstrual cycles as a result of PCOS, and 41.7 per cent of the female respondents were unaware that changing one's lifestyle can help manage PCOS. A woman's age is a critical determinant in her chances of becoming pregnant and having a healthy child. In India, the childbearing age of women has been steadily increasing over the past decade. This can be attributed to factors such as an increasing number of women in the workforce, rising levels of education, improved access to contraception and changing social norms.

The report concludes that lifestyle modifications can help manage various women's health issues. GOQii CEO Vishal Gondal said in the report that due to the demands of daily life and the juggling of work, family and home commitments, women frequently overlook their health, and emphasised incorporating lifestyle changes into everyday life.





