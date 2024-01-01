Sensex (    %)
                        
636 new Covid cases reported on Monday with 197 instances of JN.1 variant

The new cases of the Covid-19 sub-variant JN. 1 were detected across ten states and union territories

Photo: ANI | Twitter

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

India logged 197 new cases of the JN.1 variant on Monday, the highest from Kerala, while the total number of active Covid-19 infections rose to 4,394 with the detection of 636 fresh cases, according to the INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) data.

The new cases of the Covid-19 sub-variant JN. 1 were detected across ten states and union territories. Kerala reported 83 cases, followed by Goa (51) and Gujarat (34). According to data, 180 JN.1 cases were detected from samples sent for genome sequencing in December, whereas 17 were found in new variants from the Covid-19-positive samples sent in November 2023.
India reported 636 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the national active case tally to 4,394. The country also reported three fatalities, two from Kerala and one from Tamil Nadu, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Kerala has witnessed a drop in active cases. With an active caseload of 1,869, the state reported 351 discharges as opposed to 140 fresh cases on Monday. Karnataka reported 229 fresh cases, becoming the second state after Kerala to have over 1,000 active cases.

The country has recorded 51 Covid-19-related deaths across ten states and union territories since December 18, with Kerala leading at 25 fatalities. Karnataka follows it with 12 deaths. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have reported three deaths each. Ten states and union territories reported zero Covid-19 cases on Monday.

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

